IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill Won't Drop Harshit Rana - But With A Strict Condition

After the conclusion of three-match ODI series against Australia, Indian captain Shubman Gill made an important remark regarding young pacer Harshit Rana.

Shubman Gill said that if Rana can consistently contribute 20–25 runs with the bat, he could emerge as the bowling all-rounder India needs at the crucial No. 8 position.

Harshit Rana impressed everyone with a career-best four-wicket haul in the third ODI against Australia. With Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined due to injury, India’s balance was affected as Reddy’s bowling lacked the extra pace that Hardik Pandya provides.

His underwhelming performances in the first two ODIs pushed Gill to explore Rana’s potential as a bowling all-rounder instead.

Harshit Rana’s 24-run cameo in the second ODI at Adelaide further strengthened his case. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gill said,

“For us, if a batsman at No. 8 can add 20–25 runs, it becomes a very important position. We believe Harshit can do that. There aren’t many fast bowlers who are tall and can consistently bowl over 140 kmph. On pitches like those in South Africa, such players are extremely valuable.”

Gill highlighted that Harshit Rana’s bowling profile could be crucial on South African pitches, where 2027 Cricket World Cup will primarily take place. The Indian skipper noted that fast bowlers who are tall and can generate speeds above 140 kmph become highly valuable in such conditions, as bounce and pace play a significant role there.

The Indian skipper also highlighted Rana’s control and effectiveness in the middle overs.

“The ball doesn’t move much in the middle overs, so pace and good lengths make a big difference. Our spinners built pressure, and Rana capitalised on it beautifully,” Gill added.

With Shubman Gill’s public backing and consistent performances, Harshit Rana could soon establish himself as India’s pace-bowling all-rounder option in limited-overs cricket.

