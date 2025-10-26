IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill's Batting Form A Major Concern - Check Stats

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia has come to an end, with Australia winning 2-1. Ahead of the series, BCCI appointed Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

However, Gill’s maiden series as skipper did not go as planned, as India suffered a series defeat despite Rohit Sharma being named Player of the Series for his brilliant batting performances.

Shubman Gill’s Batting Form a Major Concern

Captain Shubman Gill’s poor form was one of the key factors behind India’s series loss. Opening the innings, Gill struggled to provide solid starts in any of the three matches, managing just 43 runs across the series. His repeated early dismissals put pressure on the middle order and disrupted India’s momentum in run chases.

1st ODI (Perth): Gill scored only 10 runs off 18 balls, falling early after Rohit and Virat’s dismissals.

2nd ODI: While chasing 266, Gill was out for just 9 runs.

3rd ODI: He looked slightly better, hitting 24 off 26 balls with two fours and a six before getting out.

A Sharp Contrast to His Test Success

Shubman Gill’s poor showing in the ODI series was in stark contrast to his recent red-ball form. During the five-match Test series against England, he led the side and emerged as the top run-scorer with 754 runs, showcasing remarkable consistency and temperament.

As India looks ahead, the management will hope that Shubman Gill quickly rediscovers his rhythm in the ODI format, especially with the 2027 World Cup cycle underway.

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Debut Ends in Defeat

India’s struggles in Australia continued as the team suffered 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series.

In 2nd ODI, Australia defeated India by two wickets with 22 balls to spare at the Adelaide Oval, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. This loss marked a disappointing beginning for Shubman Gill, who was captaining the Indian ODI side for the first time.

In contrast, Virat Kohli began his ODI captaincy journey with a series victory. Kohli led India for the first time in ODIs against Zimbabwe, and under his captaincy, the Men in Blue clinched the five-match series 4-1.