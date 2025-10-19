The first ODI between India and Australia at Perth on Sunday, October 19, proved to be a challenging one for Team India.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 8 runs, while Virat Kohli fell for a duck to Mitchell Starc. Captain Shubman Gill also departed after scoring 10 runs. Despite India’s top-order collapse, Rohit Sharma achieved a major personal milestone as he stepped onto the field - his 500th international appearance.

Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Club of Indian Greats

Rohit Sharma became only the fifth Indian cricketer to feature in 500 international matches. The veteran opener has represented India in 67 Tests, 274 ODIs, and 159 T20Is, joining an illustrious list of Indian legends who’ve achieved this feat.

Here’s the elite list of Indian players with 500 or more international appearances:

Sachin Tendulkar – 664 matches: The “Master Blaster” remains India’s most-capped player, even 13 years after retiring from international cricket.

Virat Kohli – 551 matches: Kohli has represented India across 123 Tests, 303 ODIs, and 125 T20Is, continuing to be one of the most consistent performers.

MS Dhoni – 538 matches: The former captain led India to multiple ICC trophies and featured in 538 international games.

Rahul Dravid – 509 matches: Known for his resilience and technique, Dravid played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and a single T20I.

Rohit Sharma – 500 matches: With 11,176 runs in ODIs at an average close to 49, Rohit stands tall among India’s all-time greats. He has also scored over 4,300 runs in Tests and more than 4,200 in T20Is.

While India’s innings faltered in Perth, Rohit’s milestone marks a proud moment in his illustrious career - a testament to his longevity, adaptability, and impact across all formats.

India post 136/9 in 26 overs

KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and debutant Nitish Reddy steadied India after a horror start, guiding the team to 136/9 in 26 overs in the rain-shortened first ODI against Australia in Perth. Persistent showers reduced the game to 26 overs per side after four interruptions.

India’s top order crumbled early, with Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0) failing to make an impact on their much-anticipated comebacks.

Captain Shubman Gill could only manage 10, while vice-captain Shreyas Iyer added 11. However, KL Rahul provided some resistance with a brisk 38 off 31 balls, while Axar Patel contributed a valuable 31. Making his ODI debut, Nitish Reddy added late fireworks with two massive sixes, helping India post a fighting total of 136.