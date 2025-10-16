IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Could Equal Rahul Dravid's Unfortunate Record

The upcoming ODI series against Australia will be a crucial test for former Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The three-match series, starting October 19, marks the beginning of his journey toward the 2027 World Cup - but also presents a challenge he would prefer to avoid.

Rohit is just one step away from equaling an unwanted record held by former India skipper and coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid was dismissed for a duck four times in 40 ODIs played in Australia, scoring 928 runs at an average of 25. Rohit, who has already recorded three ducks in 30 ODIs in the country, will match Dravid’s tally if he fails to open his account in any of the upcoming matches.

However, Rohit Sharma's overall record in Australia remains impressive. In 30 innings, he has scored 1,328 runs at an average of 53, including five centuries and four fifties. His comfort against pace and bounce makes him one of India’s most successful batters on Australian pitches.

IND vs AUS ODI series kicks off in Perth on October 19, followed by matches in Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25. The Indian contingent - including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer - has already landed in Australia and started training ahead of the high-voltage clash.

Spotlight on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

As India gear up to face Australia in the three-match ODI series starting October 19 in Perth, all eyes will be on the veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both return to international cricket after nearly seven months, having last featured in India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign in March 2025.

For the first time in an ODI series against Australia, Kohli and Rohit will play under the leadership of Shubman Gill, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket. However, speculation continues to swirl about their future, with many wondering whether this could be their final ODI series on Australian soil.

With the 2027 World Cup cycle in focus, this series not only tests India’s new leadership but also celebrates two modern greats who continue to define the team’s legacy.