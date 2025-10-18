Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS ODI Records: Top 5 Batsmen With Most Hundreds Ft. Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS ODI Records: Top 5 Batsmen With Most Hundreds Ft. Virat Kohli

India vs Australia matches have consistently delivered top-class cricket. Check out the batsmen with the most centuries in this iconic rivalry in ODIs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
India and Australia are set to take on each other in an ODI series, starting from October 19, 2025, which will consist of three matches.

Given how these encounters usually pan out, sparks are expected to fly from both sides with top performances. Over the years, some of the sport's biggest legends have bestowed fans with memorable knocks in IND vs AUS 50-over matches.

So as we wait for the next set of India-Australia One Day Internationals, let's take a look at the top 5 centurions in this rivalry in ODIs.

Top 5 IND vs AUS ODI Centurions: Kohli, Tendulkar, and More

5) Steve Smith

In at number five is Steve Smith, Australia's modern-era great. He was won two ICC World Cups, a T20 World Cup, as well as the ICC World Test Championship.

Against India in One-Day Internationals, Smith has managed to hit 5 tons so far. Unfortunately, he won't be able to add to this tally anymore, as he retired from the format earlier this year (2025).

4) Ricky Ponting

Next up is Ricky Ponting, perhaps the greatest ODI skipper ever, having won consecutive ODI World Cups in 2003 and 2007 (and one in 1999 as a player), as well as two ICC Champions Trophies, in 2006 and 2009.

He was menace for India back in the day, and his 6 centuries against them are the most that any Aussie has managed as of this writing.

3) Virat Kohli

Arguably the greatest ODI batsman of the modern era, Virat Kohli stands in at number three on this list. He has scored 8 centuries against Australia in ODIs thus far.

Kohli has been picked in India's squad for the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series, and hence, has an opportunity to increase his tally.

2) Rohit Sharma

India's T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, has also hit 8 centuries against Australia (and also a double hundred), but ranks higher as he did in 46 innings, compared to Kohli's 48.

He, too, is a part of the Men in Blue for the three-match 50-over series under Shubman Gill's leadership.

1) Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the God of cricket, reigns supreme when it comes to centuries in IND vs AUS ODIs. He has scored 9 tons against this opposition.

Notably, Tendulkar has hit 100 centuries across all formats in cricket.

Check Out: IND vs AUS: Captains Gill And Marsh Pose With Trophy Ahead Of ODI Showdown In Perth

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar India Vs Australia ODI IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs AUS Records IND Vs AUS Stats Most Centuries Ind Vs Aus Most Centuries
