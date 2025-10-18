Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS: Captains Gill And Marsh Pose With Trophy Ahead Of ODI Showdown In Perth

IND vs AUS: Captains Gill And Marsh Pose With Trophy Ahead Of ODI Showdown In Perth

Shubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh pose with the IND vs AUS ODI series trophy ahead of the opening fixture in Perth. A fresh challenge awaits the young Indian skipper.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Captains of India and Australia's ODI teams, Shubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh, went face to face ahead of the 50-over series opener in Perth, albeit for a photography session. 

The two young skippers of two of the biggest cricket teams in the world posed with the series trophy, images of which were uploaded on social media by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X.

New Challenge For Shubman Gill

After being handed over the Test captaincy earlier this year, Shubman Gill led his team to a hard-fought 2-2 draw against England, capped-off with a famous victory in the fifth Test at The Oval. 

He has now been appointed as captain in the One Day International format as well, and will debut as the skipper against Australia, away from home, which certainly would be a might first challenge.

Mitchell Marsh continues his role as captain of the Australian team in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury. He recently led the side in a three-match ODI series against South Africa, which they lost 2-1.

Gill also benefits from the presence of stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (his predecessor in the role) in the side. Their experience as ex-captains, and not just veteran batsmen should be invaluable to the young new leader.

IND vs AUS ODI Series: Full Schedule

IND vs AUS ODI 1 - October 19, 2025

Match Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

IND vs AUS ODI 2 - October 23, 2025

Match Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

IND vs AUS ODI 3 - October 25, 2025 

Match Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

All the 50-over matches in this series are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Mitchell Marsh India Vs Australia ODI IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill Australia Captain India Captain Ind Vs Aus Odi Trophy
