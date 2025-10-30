Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Semi Final Clash

India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Semi Final Clash

India and Australia face off in the second semi final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 today. Find out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Team India is all set to take on Australia in a major clash at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. It is time for the second semi final, a fixture that will complete the picture for the final.

It is worth noting that Australia has a dominating head-to-head record against India in women's One Day Internationals (ODIs), the format in which this tournament is being played.

Additionally, they are one of the only three teams that have beaten the Women in Blue at this World Cup. So, there looks to be psychological edge in play, but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have unwavering support from the home crowd. 

For those interested, here's how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 IND vs AUS semi final live streaming. 

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Platforms

The Womne's World Cup semi final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website for fans in India. Only those with an active subscription will be able to watch the complete match.

Here's where other fans around the globe can check out the IND vs AUS semi final:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

Women's WC Semi Final: IND vs AUS TV Broadcast

The India vs Australia semi final will also air on TV, live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

As for the rest of the world, here is all the available data:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. Official playing XIs will be announced right after the toss is conducted at 2:30 PM IST.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Alyssa Healy Ellyse Perry Harmanpreet Kaur India Vs Australia Live Streaming ICC Women's World Cup IND Vs AUS Live Streaming Womens World Cup Live Streaming Ind Vs Aus Tv Broadcast Ind Vs Aus Womens World Cup Ind Vs Aus Tv Channel How To Watch India Vs Australia Womens World Cup Semi Final Live Streaming
