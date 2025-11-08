Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout

India wins the T20I series against Australia 2-1 after the final clash gets called off due to bad weather. They now head back home to take on South Africa in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India has won the T20I series against Australia by the margin of 2-1 after significant rain delay caused the decider clash in Brisbane to be called off. 

The two teams were supposed to play five matches in this series, but only three of them could be played to the finish, with the Men in Blue winning in Hobart and Gold Coast. 

Australia only managed to win the MCG clash. 

IND vs AUS: Gabba T20 Clash Called Off

The highly anticipated fifth and final T20I between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane was interrupted by harsh weather conditions during the first innings, in which the Men in Blue were batting.

Even before the start, heavy showers were forecast for the day, and after just 4.5 overs of play, bad weather brought the game to a halt. 
Rain soon intensified, forcing players off the field. 

Openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma launched an early assault on the Australian attack, propelling India past the 50-run mark in just 4.5 overs.

At the time of the stoppage, Gill was unbeaten on 29 off 16 balls, striking six boundaries, while Abhishek Sharma had contributed 23 runs from 13 deliveries. The duo’s explosive start hinted at a high-scoring contest, until the rain returned to spoil the momentum once again like it had in the first T20 match of this series.

And akin to that game, this one had to be called off as well.

Rinku Singh was also supposed to play his first match of the series, coming into the squad in place of Tilak Varma. However, he didn't get to take to the field. 

What's Next For India?

India now head back to home to first take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, starting next week.

Afterwards, they will face them in three One Day Internationals (ODI) and then five T20Is, just like this tour of Australia was planned.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Brisbane India Vs Australia Abhishek Sharma IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill Breaking News ABP Live IND Vs AUS Rain IND Vs AUS T20 Series IND Vs AUS 5th T20I India Vs Australia Brisbane The Gabba
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
Election 2025
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
India
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
India
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget