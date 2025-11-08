IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has won the T20I series against Australia by the margin of 2-1 after significant rain delay caused the decider clash in Brisbane to be called off.

The two teams were supposed to play five matches in this series, but only three of them could be played to the finish, with the Men in Blue winning in Hobart and Gold Coast.

Australia only managed to win the MCG clash.

IND vs AUS: Gabba T20 Clash Called Off

The highly anticipated fifth and final T20I between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane was interrupted by harsh weather conditions during the first innings, in which the Men in Blue were batting.

Even before the start, heavy showers were forecast for the day, and after just 4.5 overs of play, bad weather brought the game to a halt.

Rain soon intensified, forcing players off the field.

Openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma launched an early assault on the Australian attack, propelling India past the 50-run mark in just 4.5 overs.

At the time of the stoppage, Gill was unbeaten on 29 off 16 balls, striking six boundaries, while Abhishek Sharma had contributed 23 runs from 13 deliveries. The duo’s explosive start hinted at a high-scoring contest, until the rain returned to spoil the momentum once again like it had in the first T20 match of this series.

And akin to that game, this one had to be called off as well.

Rinku Singh was also supposed to play his first match of the series, coming into the squad in place of Tilak Varma. However, he didn't get to take to the field.

What's Next For India?

India now head back to home to first take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, starting next week.

Afterwards, they will face them in three One Day Internationals (ODI) and then five T20Is, just like this tour of Australia was planned.