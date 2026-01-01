One Dead, 15 Critical After Having Alcohol With Fish & Biryani On New Year's Eve In Hyderabad

New Year celebrations turned into mourning in Medchal district near Hyderabad after excessive alcohol consumption allegedly led to the death of a 53-year-old man and left 15 others critically ill.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Bhavani Nagar under the limits of Jagadgirigutta Police Station, triggering panic in the area.

Victims Had Eaten Fish And Biryani With Alcohol

According to Jagadgirigutta Police Inspector B Venkatesham, a group of people had gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve. After consuming large quantities of alcohol, they reportedly ate fish and other food items. Shortly afterwards, several people began experiencing severe discomfort, including vomiting and intense chest burning, leading to chaos at the venue.

Family members and friends rushed the affected individuals to a private hospital in Suraram, where all 15 remain in critical condition and are under close medical observation. One man, identified as Pandu (53), succumbed during treatment.

Police Probe Launched

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation. It is not yet clear whether the illness was caused by food poisoning, possibly from biryani, or the consumption of spurious liquor. Officials are questioning hospital staff and family members to ascertain the sequence of events.

The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. While the rest of the world welcomed the New Year in celebration, the incident has brought profound grief to the affected families. Police said all possible angles are being examined and further action will follow based on the investigation findings.