IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The India vs Australia T20I series stands level at 1-1 after Suryakumar Yadav-led India beating Mitchell Marsh's Australia in Hobart over the weekend.

Both teams now head to the Gold Coast for the next fixture, and have made notable changes ahead of the upcoming clash. Kuldeep Yadav will miss the remainder of the series as he returns home to join the India A squad for their fixtures against South Africa A.

Meanwhile, Travis Head has exited the Australian camp to feature in the Sheffield Shield, perhaps to fine-tune his preparations ahead of the first Ashes Test, for which he has been called up.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details

The fourth T20I between India and Australia will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, just like the previous encounters.

Do note that a valid subscription is required to watch the full match on the platform.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: TV Broadcast Information

Those without a JioHotstar subscription should note that they can also catch the live broadcast of the fourth India vs Australia T20I from Gold Coast on TV.

This will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in Hindi and English.

India vs Australia: Match Time

The IND vs AUS 4th T20I is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The toss will take place 30 minutes earlier, at 1:15 PM IST, with both teams set to announce their playing XIs then.

Interestingly, this will be the very first time that India play at the Gold Coast, and with this contest sort of a must-win (if they wish to win the series, or at least end up with a draw), navigating this uncharted territory will be a real test.

