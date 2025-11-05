Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

India and Australia are tied 1-1 in their T20I series, with the crucial 4th match set to take place on the Gold Coast. Get live streaming details, TV broadcast info ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs Australia T20I series stands level at 1-1 after Suryakumar Yadav-led India beating Mitchell Marsh's Australia in Hobart over the weekend.

Both teams now head to the Gold Coast for the next fixture, and have made notable changes ahead of the upcoming clash. Kuldeep Yadav will miss the remainder of the series as he returns home to join the India A squad for their fixtures against South Africa A.

Meanwhile, Travis Head has exited the Australian camp to feature in the Sheffield Shield, perhaps to fine-tune his preparations ahead of the first Ashes Test, for which he has been called up.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details

The fourth T20I between India and Australia will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, just like the previous encounters.

Do note that a valid subscription is required to watch the full match on the platform.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: TV Broadcast Information

Those without a JioHotstar subscription should note that they can also catch the live broadcast of the fourth India vs Australia T20I from Gold Coast on TV.

This will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in Hindi and English.

India vs Australia: Match Time

The IND vs AUS 4th T20I is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The toss will take place 30 minutes earlier, at 1:15 PM IST, with both teams set to announce their playing XIs then.

Interestingly, this will be the very first time that India play at the Gold Coast, and with this contest sort of a must-win (if they wish to win the series, or at least end up with a draw), navigating this uncharted territory will be a real test.

Also Check: India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Breaks Silence On Arshdeep Singh’s Limited Game Time

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ind Vs Aus Live IND Vs AUS India Vs Australia Live Streaming IND Vs AUS Live Streaming Cricket Live Score Ind Vs Aus 4th T20i Ind Vs Aus 4th T20i Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Cities
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget