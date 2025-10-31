IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Will Rain Factor In At Hobart? Check Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs Australia T20I series now heads over to Hobart. Two matches have been played so far, one washed out in Canberra, and the other won by Australia in Melbourne.

However, the series is still up for grabs, and the Men in Blue would look to bounce back in the next match, which will be played this Sunday, that is on November 2, 2025. Australia, on the other hand, would be on the hunt for another win to further solidy their grip on the series.

Having said that, one thing that both teams would want to avoid, other than defeat, would be rain, which has interfered play in two matches in this tour so far (Perth ODI and Canberra T20).

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast

According to Accuweather's weather forecast, there is only a 1% chance of precipitation (rain) on November 2, 2025 in Hobart overall.

This should be good news for fans, as they would want to witness uninterrupted action between two top teams as such. That said, exactly how the weather pans out on the matchday remains to be seen.

IND vs AUS: Head-To-Head At Hobart

Interestingly, India has never played a T20I against Australia in Hobart. They have, however, faced them in one One Day International (ODI) here, which they lost by 8 wickets.

Notably, the Men in Blue have played a few ODIs here against other teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. Here is a rundown of those matches panned out:

IND vs PAK, January 2000 - Lost by 32 runs

IND vs ZIM, January 2004 - Won by 7 wickets

IND vs SL, February 2008 - Won by 7 wickets

IND vs SL, February 2012 - Won by 7 wickets

Playing at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart in 2025 will be uncharted territory for this young Indian team, looking to turn its luck around in this T20 series against Australia.