Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Will Rain Factor In At Hobart? Check Weather Forecast

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Will Rain Factor In At Hobart? Check Weather Forecast

India would look to bounce back in Hobart after a big defeat at the MCG, but rain is always a concern. Check out what the weather forecast says at the moment.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs Australia T20I series now heads over to Hobart. Two matches have been played so far, one washed out in Canberra, and the other won by Australia in Melbourne. 

However, the series is still up for grabs, and the Men in Blue would look to bounce back in the next match, which will be played this Sunday, that is on November 2, 2025. Australia, on the other hand, would be on the hunt for another win to further solidy their grip on the series. 

Having said that, one thing that both teams would want to avoid, other than defeat, would be rain, which has interfered play in two matches in this tour so far (Perth ODI and Canberra T20). 

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast

According to Accuweather's weather forecast, there is only a 1% chance of precipitation (rain) on November 2, 2025 in Hobart overall. 

This should be good news for fans, as they would want to witness uninterrupted action between two top teams as such. That said, exactly how the weather pans out on the matchday remains to be seen. 

IND vs AUS: Head-To-Head At Hobart

Interestingly, India has never played a T20I against Australia in Hobart. They have, however, faced them in one One Day International (ODI) here, which they lost by 8 wickets. 

Notably, the Men in Blue have played a few ODIs here against other teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. Here is a rundown of those matches panned out:

IND vs PAK, January 2000 - Lost by 32 runs

IND vs ZIM, January 2004 - Won by 7 wickets

IND vs SL, February 2008 - Won by 7 wickets

IND vs SL, February 2012 - Won by 7 wickets 

Playing at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart in 2025 will be uncharted territory for this young Indian team, looking to turn its luck around in this T20 series against Australia.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Ind Vs Aus T20 IND Vs AUS IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Ind Vs Aus Weather Forecast India Vs Australia Rain Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20 Weather Forecast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Election 2025
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
India
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle': PM Modi At Arya Mahasammelan
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle: PM Modi
Cricket
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Suffers Heavy Defeat At MCG, Abhishek Sharma Only Bright Spot
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Suffers Heavy Defeat At MCG, Abhishek Sharma Only Bright Spot
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget