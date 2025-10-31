Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

Team India look to bounce back as the IND vs AUS T20I series heads to Hobart. Check out match date, time, pitch report, and live streaming details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
Australia is 1-0 up in the IND vs AUS T20I series. Three matches remain with the next set to be played at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart this Sunday. 

The Men in Blue looked in good touch during the first match, in Canberra, which unfortunately, got washed out. In Melbourne, the story changed completely, as a top-order collapse in the Power Play limited the side to a low score of 125. 

As one would have expected, the Aussies chased it down with relative ease, despite losing wickets in quick succession very late in the innings. Needless to say, fans would be hoping for India's comeback in the next match. 

For those interested, here are all details for the third India vs Australia T20I:

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Match Date and Time

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be played this Sunday, that is on November 2, 2025.

The match will begin at the usual time of 1:45 PM IST, with the toss set for 1:15 PM IST, taking place half an hour before the start of play.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Venue and Pitch Report

This IND vs AUS match will be played at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart. 

Notably, this will be first time that the two teams meet here in this format. India have played an ODI against Australia in Hobart several years ago, which they lost. 

As for the pitch report, the conditions here have generally assisted bowlers early-on, providing movement. However, it becomes suitable for batsmen as a match progresses.

Therefore, one should look to win the toss and bowl first.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch In India

The third T20I between India and Australia will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Please note that a subscription is required to access the complete live coverage on this digital platform.

Additionally, the match will also be televised live on the Sony Sports Network channels, allowing fans to catch all the action on TV.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
