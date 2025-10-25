Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After registering two consecutive ducks, first in Perth, and then in his favorite ground Down Under, Adelaide, Virat Kohli has fired back with a classy 50 in the third India vs Australia One Day International (ODI).

The match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

All eyes were on Kohli to see just how he responds to the challenge after his shocking first two innings with the bat Down Under, and fans got to see exactly what they wanted from stalwart of Indian cricket.

Kohli-Rohit Register 100-Run Partnership

Virat Kohli walked into the middle after India's captain, Shubman Gill, was dismissed on 24 runs. All eyes were on him after the flop shows in Perth and Adelaide, but he has roared back to form with this innings.

Rohit Sharma also scored a fifty in this match, his 60th in ODIs and seventh in Sydney alone. With these scores, both veterans stitched a mature 100-run partnership.

India is chasing a modest score of 237 after bowling out the Aussies within 47 overs. Harshit Rana was the stand-out player with the ball, picking 4 wickets, but the duo of Kohli and Rohit has stolen the show with the bat.

It is worth noting that the outcome of this match won't make any difference, as Australia has already won the series with their victories in the first two matches.

Having said that, a win for India would do a world of good to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, even to Shubman Gill, who is looking for his first win in ODIs as skipper.

The next time the two veterans will likely be in action for India will be the One Day International series at home against South Africa later this year.

