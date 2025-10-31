Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTop Order Collapses! Gill, Samson, Surya Fail As India Crumbles At MCG

Top Order Collapses! Gill, Samson, Surya Fail As India Crumbles At MCG

Key top-order batsmen fell cheaply as Shubman Gill was out for 5, Sanju Samson for 2, Suryakumar Yadav for 1, and Tilak Varma for a duck.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the 2nd T20I against Australia at the MCG after being asked to bat first.

Key top-order batsmen fell cheaply as Shubman Gill was out for 5, Sanju Samson for 2, Suryakumar Yadav for 1, and Tilak Varma for a duck. At this stage, India find themselves reeling at 32 for 4, leaving the team in a precarious position early in their innings.

Hazlewood demolishes India's attack

Australia’s pacer Josh Hazlewood bowled a superb powerplay spell, completing his quota of 3 overs for just 6 runs while picking up 3 crucial wickets.

His disciplined line and length applied immense pressure on the Indian top order, contributing significantly to India’s early collapse at the MCG.

India's shambolic collapse

Shubman Gill was the first to fall, attempting a lofted shot over mid-off but mistiming it, and Mitchell Marsh held a comfortable catch. Gill walked back after scoring just 5 runs off 10 balls, visibly frustrated.

Next, Sanju Samson fell to Nathan Ellis, trapped plumb LBW while trying to play a full delivery deep in the crease. Ellis’ sharp nip-backer left Samson stranded, and the ball-tracker confirmed it would have hit the middle stump. Samson managed only 2 runs off 4 balls.

Hazlewood struck again, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav with an unplayable short-of-length delivery angling in around off stump. SKY’s attempted poke ended in a thick edge to the keeper, Josh Inglis, leaving him stranded on 1 run off 4 balls.

The pacer completed his devastating assault by removing Tilak Varma, who mistimed a cross-batted shot to short fine leg. Inglis took the simple catch as India struggled to handle Hazlewood’s disciplined line, length, and seam movement. Tilak fell for a duck, leaving India tottering at 32 for 4.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma SANJU SAMSON
Read more
Opinion
