WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s Diwali Outing With Mahieka Sharma Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

As Team India gears up for the 2nd ODI, Hardik Pandya makes headlines after being spotted with Mahieka Sharma on Diwali. Check out the video ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Many stars of Indian cricket, such Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill are in Australia, busy preparing for their second One Day International match in Adelaide.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, who is not a part of the ODI series squad, was spotted with model, Mahieka Sharma, on Diwali, October 20, 2025. A video of the pair walking out of a building and heading to their car in Mumbai has surfaced online. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Both were seen wearing traditional red outfits, and fans have been buzzing since the footage surfaced.

Notably, this is not the first time that the two have been seen together in public. In fact, Hardik Pandya himself uploaded an Instagram story on vacation with Mahieka Sharma a few days ago. 

The cricketer has been on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai. He missed the final, which the Men in Blue would go on to win against Pakistan, and has also been excluded from the IND vs AUS ODI and T20 series squads. 

Having said that, his presence could have been vital to the Indian team, which lost the first One Day International against Australia in Perth by 7 wickets. 

Hardik Pandya vs Australia: Batting and Bowling Records

Hardik Pandya has played 14 ODIs against Australia so far. In these matches, he has scored 585 in 13 innings, with the highest score of 92, and an average of 53.18.

As bowler, Pandya has bowled 67.3 overs against this opposition in 12 innings, picking 13 wickets with an economy of 6.50.

He last faced Australia in an ODI during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi final, in which he picked 1 wicket, and scored 28 runs off 24 deliveries. India won that match, and went on to beat New Zealand in the final.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
