HomeSportsCricketAustralia To Exploit Virat Kohli’s Biggest Weakness Again In IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Report

Australia To Exploit Virat Kohli's Biggest Weakness Again In IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Report

Australia are expected to test Virat Kohli’s outside-off weakness again in the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI after taking advantage of it in the first match in Perth.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the modern era of cricket, and after dominating all formats for over a decade, now only remains active in One Day Internationals. 

He returned to international cricket for the first time since March on October 19, 2025 against Australia, but not in the way he would have hoped for, getting out for an 8-ball duck. 

The reason for dismissal was, notably, a familiar foe, a delivery bowled wide off the off-stump, which Kohli edged to be caught off an athletic attempt by Josh Philippe.

Australia To 'Do The Same Again' Against Kohli: Matt Short

According to a report by Cricket.com.au, Australia batsman Matt Short told reporters in Adelaide that the team's plan against Virat Kohli should be the same, that is bowling wide of off-stump, in the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI.

"I'm not in the fast-bowling meetings, but that seems to be the way he has been getting out recently, Some of the guys like 'Hoff' (Josh Hazlewood) and 'Starcy' (Mitchell Starc), they have bowled a lot against him, they know what they're doing."

"In Perth they sort of let the conditions do all the work, a bit of swing and nip on the wicket, so I'm sure they'll do the same again", Short added.

This line has been troubling the Indian stalwart for quite some time now. In fact, this was how he was dismissed on several occassions by Aussie fast bowlers during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Test series. 

On Sunday, Mitchell Starc once again exploited this weakness, which proved fruitful as Kohli had to walk back without troubling the scorers. India lost quick wickets early-on in that match. 

Multiple rain-interruptions shortened the innings to 26 overs, in which the Men in Blue failed to defend their low 130+ score. They now face Australia in Adelaide on October 23, 2025.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Mitchell Starc Kohli Josh Hazlewood IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS Matt Short Virat Kohli Off Stump Virat Kohli Out Virat Kohli Weakness
