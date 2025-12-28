ILT20 Do Or Die Clash: Playoff Qualification Race Goes Down To The Wire

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketILT20 Do Or Die Clash: Playoff Qualification Race Goes Down To The Wire

The final ILT20 2025/26 league match will decide the last playoff spot as Gulf Giants face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in a high-stakes do-or-die clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Akin to the IPL, the top four teams in the ILT20, UAE's T20 franchise cricket league, qualify for the Playoffs. 

Three teams, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates, and the Dubai Capitals have already sealed the top three spots. The last one left will be decided today, December 28, 2025 in a high-stakes clash.

In the contention are Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

ILT20 2025/26 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Six teams participate in the ILT20, all designated to play 10 matches in the league phase. Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have played 9 games each, currently sitting in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Interestingly, the two are on the same points, 6, only separated by the Net Run Rate (NRR). 

So in the final match of the ILT20 2025/26 league phase, Gulf Giants will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in a must-win clash. The winner will qualify for the Playoffs, while the loser will be eliminated. 

If this match ends up in a draw for some reason, Gulf Giants will qualify because of their superior NRR.

Whoever qualifies will face Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator.

Needless to say, these dynamics make for an exciting final league stage match in the latest edition of the ILT20.

ILT20 Live Streaming: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

The Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website. 

Fans should note that they will need to purchase a 'Pass' to view this match. They can either get the 'Tour Pass' for Rs 59 to view all ILT20 matches, or the 'Match Pass' for Rs 25 to just live stream this fixture.

The match is scheduled to take place today, December 28, 2025 from 8:00 PM IST onwards. The toss is expected to be conducted at 7:30 PM IST.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
ILT20 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Gulf Giants ILT20 Playoffs Ilt20 Playoff Qualification
