Gautam Gambhir In Trouble? BCCI Eyes Legendary Player For Test Coach Role

Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team in July 2024. His tenure has delivered impressive results in white-ball cricket, with India performing strongly in both T20Is and ODIs.

The team lifted the Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final and also clinched the Asia Cup in the T20 format.

However, India’s red-ball performances have been a cause for concern. In their most recent Test assignment, the team suffered a 0-2 series defeat at home against South Africa.

Reports now suggest that this poor run has prompted discussions within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with a senior official said to have informally sounded out VVS Laxman regarding the role of Test team coach.

India’s struggles in Tests continued with a series loss in Australia, which ended their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. The situation has not improved in the current 2025-27 WTC cycle either.

India has managed only four wins from nine matches so far, with an equal number of defeats, leaving the team placed sixth on the points table.

Was VVS Laxman approached?

According to reports, following the home Test series loss to South Africa in November, a top BCCI official informally asked VVS Laxman whether he would consider taking charge of the Test side.

Laxman, a former India batter, currently serves as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

As per the report, he is keen to continue in his present role. While Gambhir’s contract as head coach runs until the 2027 World Cup, it is understood that his position - particularly in the Test format - is under internal review. India’s showing at the 2026 T20 World Cup is expected to play a key role in future decisions.

The report adds that discussions are ongoing within the BCCI about whether Gambhir should continue overseeing the Test team. No final call has been taken on appointing a separate coach for the remaining nine matches of the 2025-27 WTC cycle or backing Gambhir to see it through.

India’s Test schedule for 2026-27

India will be away from red-ball cricket until August, when they tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. Later in October and November, the team will travel to New Zealand for another two-Test series. Early in 2027, Australia will visit India for a high-profile five-match Test series.