ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Strengthen Top Spot After Ashes Win, New Zealand Make Big Gains

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table has seen a major shakeup oweing to recent Test results.

Australia, who already were comfortably at the top, have further strengthened their position for a spot in the WTC Final, which will be held in the Summer of 2027.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have made a significant climb with their 2-0 series Test series victory over West India, edging past South Africa on winning percentage.

All the competing teams have now participated in at least two Tests in this ICC WTC cycle, so we have an interesting picture of the standings at the moment.

ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table

Here's a look at the latest ICC World Test Championship standings:

1) Australia - Matches: 6, Won: 6, Lost: 0, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 72, Win %: 100

2) New Zealand - Matches: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 28, Win %: 77.78

3) South Africa - Matches: 4, Won: 3, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 36, Win %: 75

4) Sri Lanka - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 16, Win %: 66.67

5) Pakistan - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 12, Win %: 50

6) India - Matches: 9, Won: 4, Lost: 4, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 52, Win %: 48.15

7) England - Matches: 8, Won: 2, Lost: 5, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 2, Points: 26, Win %: 27.08

8) Bangladesh - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 4, Win %: 16.67

9) West Indies - Matches: 8, Won: 0, Lost: 7, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 4, Win %: 4.17

South Africa had climbed to the second spot after their 2-0 Test series win against India, who themselves have slipped on the standings.

New Zealand have now replaced them on the second spot, winning their three-match Test series 2-0 against West Indies. Their victory in the final match was particularly a dominating 323-run win.

West Indies are still searching for their first triumph in this cycle of the World Test Championship.

When this cycle ends (in 2027), the top two teams will meet in the final. New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa have won the first three editions of the competition.