Australia Announces Squad For Ind vs Aus Series; Mitchell Marsh To Lead In ODIs & T20Is

Australia and India are set to clash in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series, starting on October 19. After BCCI announced its squads earlier - naming Shubman Gill as India’s ODI captain - Cricket Australia has now revealed its line-ups for the white-ball series.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been appointed as captain for both formats.

Australia Announce Squads

On October 7, Cricket Australia unveiled its squads for the upcoming India vs Australia white-balls series. A 15-member squad has been chosen for the ODIs, while a 14-member squad will feature in the first two T20Is.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins has been rested, allowing Marsh to continue in leadership duties. Youngsters Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Owen are in line to make their ODI debuts, as Australia look to build squad depth ahead of future tournaments.

Matt Renshaw Eyes ODI Debut

Left-handed batter Matt Renshaw could finally make his ODI debut after consistent performances for Australia A.

His recent scores of 80, 106, and 62 against Sri Lanka A in July have strengthened his case. With senior players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis having stepped away from the format, Renshaw’s presence in the middle order will be vital as Australia focus on long-term transition plans leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Australia Squads for Ind vs Aus series

ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

T20Is (first two matches): Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

India squad for Australia tour

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.