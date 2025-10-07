Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAustralia Announces Squad For Ind vs Aus Series; Mitchell Marsh To Lead In ODIs & T20Is

Australia Announces Squad For Ind vs Aus Series; Mitchell Marsh To Lead In ODIs & T20Is

Left-handed batter Matt Renshaw could finally make his ODI debut after consistent performances for Australia A.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 08:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia and India are set to clash in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series, starting on October 19. After BCCI announced its squads earlier - naming Shubman Gill as India’s ODI captain - Cricket Australia has now revealed its line-ups for the white-ball series.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been appointed as captain for both formats.

Australia Announce Squads

On October 7, Cricket Australia unveiled its squads for the upcoming India vs Australia white-balls series. A 15-member squad has been chosen for the ODIs, while a 14-member squad will feature in the first two T20Is.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins has been rested, allowing Marsh to continue in leadership duties. Youngsters Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Owen are in line to make their ODI debuts, as Australia look to build squad depth ahead of future tournaments.

Matt Renshaw Eyes ODI Debut

Left-handed batter Matt Renshaw could finally make his ODI debut after consistent performances for Australia A.

His recent scores of 80, 106, and 62 against Sri Lanka A in July have strengthened his case. With senior players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis having stepped away from the format, Renshaw’s presence in the middle order will be vital as Australia focus on long-term transition plans leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Australia Squads for Ind vs Aus series 

ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

T20Is (first two matches): Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

India squad for Australia tour 

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Mitchell Marsh IND Vs AUS 1st ODI IND Vs AUS ODI Series IND Vs AUS IND Vs AUS T20 Series India Tour Australia Australia Vs India 2025 Mitchell Marsh Australia Captain Australia Squad For India Tour 2025 Cricket Australia Squad Announcement
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget