ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Complete List Of Squads Announced So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is less than two months away. India, defending champions, will co-host the event along with Sri Lanka, who won the cup back in 2014.

A total of 20 teams, divided in four groups, will take part in the tournament, with Italy among first-time participants. Notably, a few squads have already been announced, while others are still taking time finalizing their combinations.

As we wait for the T20 World Cup to kick off, let's take a look at all the squads that have been revealed so far.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India & Sri Lanka Squads Revealed

Only India and Sri Lanka have revealed their squads for the ICC T20 World Cup. The former has finalized 15 players, whereas the latter has put out quite an extensive preliminary squad.

India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Shubman Gill has been cut from the World Cup squad after a string of disappointing performances in the format. Jitesh Sharma also misses out, replaced by Ishan Kishan, who comes in following a blistering title-winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic tournament.

Sri Lanka - Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Charith Asalanka was removed as captain a few days back, and the reins were handed back to Dasun Shanaka for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Other competing teams, such as England, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, and more, are yet to name their squads for the competition, which begins February 7, 2026.