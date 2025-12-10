ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Rockets Up The Chart As Rohit Sharma Retains Top Spot

After registering back-to-back ducks against Australia in October, Virat Kohli slipped below the top 5 ICC One Day International (ODI) batsmen rankings.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's half century in Adelaide, and then an unbeaten ton in Sydney, catapulted to the top spot, notably, for the first time in his career.

When it came to the India vs South Africa ODIs, Kohli turned back the clock, registering back-to-back centuries, and then quick-fire 65 to close the series.

Virat Kohli Ranked No. 2 ODI Batsman

Kohli's vintage heroics against the Proteas have propelled him up to the second rank in ICC ODI Batsmen rankings with a rating of 773, above New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell.

Though a very impressive rating, this isn't career best. That was all the way back in 2018, when the 'King' received a rating of 909.

At the top spot in these rankings, since October 2025, is Rohit Sharma, rated 781. He scored 57, 14, and 75 in the recently played IND vs SA 50-over series.

Here is a look at the current top 5 ODI batsmen in the world according to ICC:

1) Rohit Sharma (India)

2) Virat Kohli (India)

3) Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

4) Ibrahim Zardan (Afghanistan)

5) Shubman Gill (India)

India has also been ranked as the best ODI team in the latest rankings.