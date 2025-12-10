Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAakash Chopra Takes A Swipe At Pakistani Batsman On Commentary During IND vs SA T20I

Aakash Chopra Takes A Swipe At Pakistani Batsman On Commentary During IND vs SA T20I

Aakash Chopra takes a witty dig at a Pakistani batsman during the IND vs SA T20I, referencing a documentary about hitting sixes off Jasprit Bumrah in the Asia Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Indian cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra was on commentary during the first India vs South Africa T20I, being played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

As Jasprit Bumrah was wrapping up his second over the night, Aakash was heard taking a witty dig at a Pakistani batsman (without naming him), stating this (translated into English):

"It’s not easy to hit Bumrah for a six. If someone manages to do it, they make a documentary about it"

The remark appears to be referencing Sahibzada Farhan, who hit a couple of sixes against Bumrah during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup matches, and boasted about it in a documentary.

What Sahibzada Farhan Said About Bumrah

Following the Asia Cup, a documentary named 'Hero in the Making' was produced around Sahibzada Farhan.

In one of the promos, the batsman was heard stating this (translated into English):

"When I got to know that this is the bowler who hasn't been hit for a six, I said how can this happen?"

Farhan hit three sixes against Bumrah during the three India vs Pakistan matches at the tournament. Across the fixtures, he scored over 150 runs collectively, albeit with only a decent strike rate.

Additionally, Pakistan lost all matches, including the final against India at the Asia Cup. 

Bumrah Reaches Major Milestones In IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets during India's T20 series opener against South Africa, Dewald Brevis first, and then Keshav Maharaj.

With these wickets, he reached and crossed the 100 T20I wickets mark, becoming only the second India to do so thus far.

Furthermore, he became the only Indian, and overall fifth player in the world to cross 100 wickets in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests, joining an elite list.

Also Check: IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Pitch Report

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah India Vs South Africa Akash Chopra IND Vs SA T20 Sahibzada Farhan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Cities
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP to Announce State Chief in Days; Piyush Goyal Oversees; OBC Face Likely
Varanasi Campus Clash & School Fire: Police Action, Pistol Scare, Blaze Sparks Panic
Goa Nightclub Fire: New Video Shows Rapid Blaze as Probe Widens, Luthra Brothers Abscond
Breaking: Mathura Court Pushes Case Forward As Debate Intensifies Over Aniruddhacharya's Remarks
Breaking: Mathura Court Orders FIR Against Aniruddhacharya For Abusive Remarks On Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget