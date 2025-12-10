Aakash Chopra Takes A Swipe At Pakistani Batsman On Commentary During IND vs SA T20I

Former Indian cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra was on commentary during the first India vs South Africa T20I, being played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

As Jasprit Bumrah was wrapping up his second over the night, Aakash was heard taking a witty dig at a Pakistani batsman (without naming him), stating this (translated into English):

"It’s not easy to hit Bumrah for a six. If someone manages to do it, they make a documentary about it"

The remark appears to be referencing Sahibzada Farhan, who hit a couple of sixes against Bumrah during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup matches, and boasted about it in a documentary.

What Sahibzada Farhan Said About Bumrah

Following the Asia Cup, a documentary named 'Hero in the Making' was produced around Sahibzada Farhan.

In one of the promos, the batsman was heard stating this (translated into English):

"When I got to know that this is the bowler who hasn't been hit for a six, I said how can this happen?"

Farhan hit three sixes against Bumrah during the three India vs Pakistan matches at the tournament. Across the fixtures, he scored over 150 runs collectively, albeit with only a decent strike rate.

Additionally, Pakistan lost all matches, including the final against India at the Asia Cup.

Bumrah Reaches Major Milestones In IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets during India's T20 series opener against South Africa, Dewald Brevis first, and then Keshav Maharaj.

With these wickets, he reached and crossed the 100 T20I wickets mark, becoming only the second India to do so thus far.

Furthermore, he became the only Indian, and overall fifth player in the world to cross 100 wickets in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests, joining an elite list.

