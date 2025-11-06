Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Last Time We Met...': Harmanpreet Tells PM Modi What Happened After India Lost 2017 WC Match

'Last Time We Met...': Harmanpreet Tells PM Modi What Happened After India Lost 2017 WC Match

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the players for their determination, unity, and contribution to Indian cricket’s growing legacy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Indian women’s cricket team, the newly crowned World Cup champions, at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5. The meeting came just a day after India’s historic victory in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, marking a proud moment for Indian cricket.

During the interaction, team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the journey from 2017 to 2025, when India finally lifted the long-awaited trophy.

'In 2017, we could not get the trophy'

“We remember the last time we met you in 2017, we could not get the trophy. But we are really proud that this time, we have become world champions. It’s an honour to meet you again, and we hope to continue making the country proud,” said Harmanpreet.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the players for their determination, unity, and contribution to Indian cricket’s growing legacy.

“You all have accomplished something remarkable,” the Prime Minister said. “In India, cricket is not just a sport-it’s part of people’s lives. When cricket thrives, the nation celebrates; when it falters, the whole country feels it.”

PM Modi praises players for inspiring millions

PM Modi also praised the players for inspiring millions of young girls across India to dream big and pursue sports. The interaction was marked by warmth, laughter, and pride, as the champions shared anecdotes from their memorable World Cup campaign.

India’s World Cup victory has been hailed as a turning point in women’s cricket, strengthening the sport’s popularity and visibility nationwide.

India, the champions, were awarded a record prize purse of ₹37.3 crore, marking a 239% increase from the previous edition. India’s historic victory not only brought immense pride to the nation but also significantly elevated the profile and growth potential of women’s cricket both in India and around the world.

Also on ABP Live | 'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Women's World Cup PM Modi Harmanpreet Kaur ODI World Cup Womens World Cup 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Cities
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
World
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget