'Last Time We Met...': Harmanpreet Tells PM Modi What Happened After India Lost 2017 WC Match

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Indian women’s cricket team, the newly crowned World Cup champions, at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5. The meeting came just a day after India’s historic victory in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, marking a proud moment for Indian cricket.

During the interaction, team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the journey from 2017 to 2025, when India finally lifted the long-awaited trophy.

'In 2017, we could not get the trophy'

“We remember the last time we met you in 2017, we could not get the trophy. But we are really proud that this time, we have become world champions. It’s an honour to meet you again, and we hope to continue making the country proud,” said Harmanpreet.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the players for their determination, unity, and contribution to Indian cricket’s growing legacy.

“You all have accomplished something remarkable,” the Prime Minister said. “In India, cricket is not just a sport-it’s part of people’s lives. When cricket thrives, the nation celebrates; when it falters, the whole country feels it.”

PM Modi praises players for inspiring millions

PM Modi also praised the players for inspiring millions of young girls across India to dream big and pursue sports. The interaction was marked by warmth, laughter, and pride, as the champions shared anecdotes from their memorable World Cup campaign.

India’s World Cup victory has been hailed as a turning point in women’s cricket, strengthening the sport’s popularity and visibility nationwide.

India, the champions, were awarded a record prize purse of ₹37.3 crore, marking a 239% increase from the previous edition. India’s historic victory not only brought immense pride to the nation but also significantly elevated the profile and growth potential of women’s cricket both in India and around the world.

