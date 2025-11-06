'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian women’s cricket team at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on 5th November, following their historic victory in ODI World Cup 2025. During the interaction, Smriti Mandhana, one of the team’s most respected voices, reflected on the collective spirit that fueled their success.

“The biggest takeaway for us from this tournament is that every player can proudly say they contributed to the win. Each and every individual’s effort mattered,” said Mandhana.

She went on to say, "When we met you in 2017, we could not bring the trophy. We asked you about your expectations, and your answer helped us a lot for the next 6-7 years. I think it was in our destiny that we won the first World Cup in India. You have always been our inspiration. We are seeing women in every field these days, whether it is in the ISRO or any other field. This inspires us a lot..."

'Unity in this team is the best I’ve ever seen'

“A team is not defined by how many times you win, but by how you rise after a fall - and I feel this team has done that the best,” said Jemimah Rodrigues, the hero of India’s semifinal win against Australia that paved the way for their entry into the finals.

She added, “The unity in this team is the best I’ve ever seen. Whenever someone performed well, the whole team celebrated their success. And whenever someone was down, there was always someone there to lift them up.”

India Clinch Maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Title

Indian women’s cricket team created history in Navi Mumbai, defeating South Africa by 52 runs to lift their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup trophy. The victory was built on stellar all-round performances from Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, who shone with both bat and ball to guide India to glory.

After South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first, India posted a strong total of 298 for 7. Shafali Verma played a crucial knock of 87 runs, anchoring the innings and setting the foundation for a competitive total.

In response, South Africa appeared in control during parts of their chase of 299, but a game-changing spell from Deepti Sharma turned the match on its head. Once she dismissed Annerie Dercksen, the Proteas suffered a stunning collapse - tumbling from 209 for 5 to 246 all out. Deepti produced a magnificent performance, claiming 5 wickets for 39 runs in 9.3 overs, including the prized scalp of South African captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Shafali complemented her batting heroics with the ball, taking two vital wickets that helped seal India’s memorable triumph. She was deservedly named the Player of the Match, while Deepti Sharma was honored as the Player of the Tournament for her consistent excellence throughout the competition.