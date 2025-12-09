Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi For 'Crossing Line' With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi For 'Crossing Line' With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media to vent his frustration after witnessing paparazzi allegedly overstep boundaries while capturing photos and videos of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

In a strongly worded note, Hardik criticized photographers for what he called invasive and disrespectful behaviour toward his partner.

Pandya, whose relationship with Mahieka has already been in the spotlight, admitted that public attention comes with his profession, saying it’s “part of the life” he chose. Even so, he emphasized that the latest incident went too far and “crossed a line.”

"I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line," Hardik wrote in an Instagram story. "Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism."

He went on to urge that basic boundaries be maintained, emphasizing that every woman is entitled to dignity and respect.

"This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you," he concluded.

Hardik's relationship with Mahieka 

Reports and online buzz have recently linked Hardik Pandya to model and yoga trainer Mahieka Sharma.

By late 2025, Hardik appeared to hint at the growing closeness between the two by sharing warm, personal moments from a beach vacation and a festive puja, which many interpreted as an unofficial acknowledgment of their relationship.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardik Pandya News Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma Hardik Pandya Girlfriend
