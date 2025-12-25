Greatest Cricket Records In History That Are Almost Impossible To Break

In cricket, records are constantly being challenged and rewritten. Yet, there are certain extraordinary feats that stand the test of time and seem almost impossible to surpass.

From Brian Lara’s iconic 400 to Rohit Sharma’s breathtaking 264 in ODIs, some achievements have reached legendary status.

Records such as Sir Jack Hobbs’ mountain of first-class centuries and Sachin Tendulkar’s unmatched international hundreds continue to remain untouched.

Here’s a look at 11 monumental cricket records that appear nearly unbreakable.

11 Monumental Records in Cricket History

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 100 International Centuries

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to score 100 centuries in international cricket - 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs. His first Test hundred came against England in 1990, while his maiden ODI century was scored against Australia in 1994. Achieving such consistency across formats for nearly 24 years makes this record one of the toughest to surpass.

2. Rahul Dravid (India) - No Golden Ducks in Test Cricket

Known as “The Wall,” Rahul Dravid achieved an incredible feat by never being dismissed for a golden duck in Test cricket. Across 286 innings in 164 Tests, Dravid scored 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31, including 36 centuries - all without falling on the first ball of an innings.

3. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 400* in Test Cricket

Brian Lara remains the only player to score 400 runs in a single Test innings. He achieved this historic unbeaten knock against England in Antigua in 2004, facing 582 balls over 778 minutes, with 43 fours and four sixes.

4. Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) - 367* and a Sporting Declaration

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder came close to breaking Lara’s record when he scored an unbeaten 367 in a Test match. Despite being just 33 runs short, Mulder chose to declare his innings out of respect for Lara, preserving the uniqueness of the 400-run milestone.

5. Rohit Sharma (India) - Highest Individual ODI Score

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs—264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014. He is also the only cricketer to have scored three double centuries in ODIs, with his other knocks being 209 vs Australia (2013) and 208* vs Sri Lanka (2017).

6. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 Test Wickets

Muttiah Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, finishing his career with 800 wickets in 133 matches. He also holds records for the most 10-wicket hauls in Tests (22) and the most ODI wickets (534), making his bowling legacy extremely hard to match.

7. Sir Jack Hobbs (England) - 199 First-Class Centuries

Sir Jack Hobbs scored an astonishing 199 centuries in first-class cricket between 1905 and 1934. In 834 matches, he amassed 61,760 runs. Given the reduced emphasis on first-class cricket today, this record is widely considered untouchable.

8. Sir Donald Bradman (Australia) - Test Average of 99.94

Sir Donald Bradman’s career Test batting average of 99.94 remains one of the most iconic records in sports history. In just 52 Tests, he scored 6,996 runs, including 29 centuries. His tally of 974 runs in the 1930 Ashes series is another feat that has never been matched.

9. Wilfred Rhodes (England) - Oldest Test Debutant

Wilfred Rhodes holds the record for being the oldest cricketer to make a Test debut. He was 52 years and 165 days old when he played against the West Indies in 1930. Remarkably, he reinvented himself from a lower-order batsman into a successful opener later in his career.

10. Hedley Verity (England) - Incredible First-Class Bowling Figures

Hedley Verity produced one of the most remarkable bowling spells in first-class cricket in 1932 against Nottinghamshire. He bowled 19.4 overs, including 16 maidens, at Headingley - an extraordinary display of accuracy and control that remains unmatched.