Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketFirst-Ever Record Set In Test Cricket During NZ vs WI Match

First-Ever Record Set In Test Cricket During NZ vs WI Match

This unprecedented feat has set a new world record, marking a remarkable moment in Test cricket history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The third Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Mount Maunganui has turned into a gripping contest. New Zealand, batting first, declared their innings at 575 for 8 on Day 2.

The highlight of their innings was a monumental 323-run opening partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway, with Latham scoring 137 and Conway registering a double century of 227.

West Indies openers responded well, reaching 110 without loss by the close of play, while a new world record was created in New Zealand cricket.

Latham and Conway rewrite history

After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first - a decision that paid off handsomely. Captain Tom Latham and Devon Conway dominated the West Indies bowlers throughout the innings.

Latham was dismissed in the last over of Day 1 for 137, but not before the pair established a record-breaking 323-run stand for the first wicket.

This is New Zealand’s second-highest partnership in Test history and the largest opening stand in 54 years, making them the most successful opening pair in the nation’s Test cricket history. Conway continued on Day 2 to reach his double century, hitting 31 fours along the way.

World record in New Zealand

Alongside Conway and Latham, Rachin Ravindra contributed an unbeaten 72 runs. Following New Zealand’s declaration, the West Indies openers - John Campbell and Brandon King - countered aggressively, ending Day 2 at 110 without loss, with Campbell on 45 and King on 55.

This match created a historic first in cricket: for the first time ever in New Zealand Test cricket, both opening pairs in the first innings of a match posted century partnerships. This unprecedented feat has set a new world record, marking a remarkable moment in Test cricket history.

Also on ABP Live | Age Just A Number: Cristiano Ronaldo's Latest Physique Post Breaks The Internet

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Zealand Vs West Indies WI Vs NZ NZ Vs WI Test Match NZ Vs WI 3rd Test
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
India
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
World
Fresh Protests Hit Indian Mission Amid Violent Bangladesh Unrest, Officials In Dhaka 'Safe': Report
Fresh Protests Hit Indian Mission Amid Violent Bangladesh Unrest, Officials In Dhaka 'Safe': Report
Cricket
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget