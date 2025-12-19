First-Ever Record Set In Test Cricket During NZ vs WI Match

The third Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Mount Maunganui has turned into a gripping contest. New Zealand, batting first, declared their innings at 575 for 8 on Day 2.

The highlight of their innings was a monumental 323-run opening partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway, with Latham scoring 137 and Conway registering a double century of 227.

West Indies openers responded well, reaching 110 without loss by the close of play, while a new world record was created in New Zealand cricket.

Latham and Conway rewrite history

After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first - a decision that paid off handsomely. Captain Tom Latham and Devon Conway dominated the West Indies bowlers throughout the innings.

Latham was dismissed in the last over of Day 1 for 137, but not before the pair established a record-breaking 323-run stand for the first wicket.

This is New Zealand’s second-highest partnership in Test history and the largest opening stand in 54 years, making them the most successful opening pair in the nation’s Test cricket history. Conway continued on Day 2 to reach his double century, hitting 31 fours along the way.

World record in New Zealand

Alongside Conway and Latham, Rachin Ravindra contributed an unbeaten 72 runs. Following New Zealand’s declaration, the West Indies openers - John Campbell and Brandon King - countered aggressively, ending Day 2 at 110 without loss, with Campbell on 45 and King on 55.

This match created a historic first in cricket: for the first time ever in New Zealand Test cricket, both opening pairs in the first innings of a match posted century partnerships. This unprecedented feat has set a new world record, marking a remarkable moment in Test cricket history.

