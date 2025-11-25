Fact Check: Did Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Palash Muchhal On Instagram?

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, planned for November 23, has now been postponed after Smriti's father suddenly fell ill.

While this was confirmed as the official reason, social media quickly filled with speculation - especially after Smriti removed her wedding-related posts from Instagram.

Soon, another claim began circulating that the Indian opener had unfollowed her fiancé, Palash Muchhal. So, is there any truth to this viral allegation? Here's the real story.

Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s top cricket stars, has been in a long-term relationship with singer and music composer Palash Muchhal from Indore. Their marriage rumours first sparked when Smriti was seen in Indore during Women's World Cup.

Pre-wedding celebrations held grandly

The couple’s pre-wedding events, from Haldi to Mehndi, were celebrated lavishly and attended by several well-known players including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, and Renuka Thakur. Smriti and Palash looked visibly happy, and their dance videos from the Haldi ceremony even went viral. The Sangeet ceremony took place on November 22, where the two also performed together.

However, on the morning of November 23, news broke that the wedding had been postponed due to Smriti’s father’s health condition. Once Smriti deleted her wedding posts online, rumours intensified, and many began questioning why she did so.

Did Smriti really unfollow Palash?

A screenshot circulating online claims that Smriti has unfollowed Palash on Instagram. But upon fact-checking, it became clear that the viral claim is completely baseless. Smriti is still following Palash, and no such action has been taken.

Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash Muchhal 💔 pic.twitter.com/Qqdc8loT2t — Dictator Jii (@dictator_jii) November 25, 2025

Truth behind the viral claim: The rumour that Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash Muchhal on Instagram is entirely false.