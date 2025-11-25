Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketFact Check: Did Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Palash Muchhal On Instagram?

Fact Check: Did Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Palash Muchhal On Instagram?

Smriti Mandhana has been in a long-term relationship with singer and music composer Palash Muchhal from Indore.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, planned for November 23, has now been postponed after Smriti's father suddenly fell ill.

While this was confirmed as the official reason, social media quickly filled with speculation - especially after Smriti removed her wedding-related posts from Instagram.

Soon, another claim began circulating that the Indian opener had unfollowed her fiancé, Palash Muchhal. So, is there any truth to this viral allegation? Here's the real story.

Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s top cricket stars, has been in a long-term relationship with singer and music composer Palash Muchhal from Indore. Their marriage rumours first sparked when Smriti was seen in Indore during Women's World Cup.

Pre-wedding celebrations held grandly

The couple’s pre-wedding events, from Haldi to Mehndi, were celebrated lavishly and attended by several well-known players including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, and Renuka Thakur. Smriti and Palash looked visibly happy, and their dance videos from the Haldi ceremony even went viral. The Sangeet ceremony took place on November 22, where the two also performed together.

However, on the morning of November 23, news broke that the wedding had been postponed due to Smriti’s father’s health condition. Once Smriti deleted her wedding posts online, rumours intensified, and many began questioning why she did so.

Did Smriti really unfollow Palash?

A screenshot circulating online claims that Smriti has unfollowed Palash on Instagram. But upon fact-checking, it became clear that the viral claim is completely baseless. Smriti is still following Palash, and no such action has been taken.

Truth behind the viral claim: The rumour that Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash Muchhal on Instagram is entirely false.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Instagram Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget