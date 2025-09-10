Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ENG vs SA 1st T20: Where To Watch Free Live Streaming - TV Channel & Start Time

ENG vs SA 1st T20: Where To Watch Free Live Streaming - TV Channel & Start Time

For this series, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa after impressing in the ODIs, while Harry Brook takes charge of the English side.

Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SA vs ENG Live Streaming: After the ODI series, South Africa and England are set to lock horns in a three-match T20 series starting today.

The opening clash will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Having lost the ODI series 1-2, South Africa will be keen to bounce back in the shorter format, while England will look to carry forward the momentum of their record-breaking win in the final ODI, where they bowled out the Proteas for just 72 runs and posted 342 in reply.

For this series, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa after impressing in the ODIs, while Harry Brook takes charge of the English side. All eyes will be on young sensation Dewald Brevis, who has been in terrific T20 form.

England vs South Africa T20I Series Live Streaming Info

When will England vs South Africa 1st T20I match take place?

England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday (September 10).

When will England vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time will England vs South Africa 1st T20I match start?

England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for England vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The toss for tEngland vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be held at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs South Africa 1st T20I match live telecast in India?

England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch England vs South Africa 1st T20I match live stream in India?

England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Sonyliv and FanCode apps and websites.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
