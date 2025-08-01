Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketEnd Of The Road? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Left Out Of Domestic Teams

Pujara last played a Test in 2023, while Rahane made his most recent appearance in the Indian jersey earlier this year.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 04:54 PM (IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, once mainstays of India’s Test batting lineup, have suffered another major setback. Both players have been excluded from the West Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, raising fresh concerns about their future in Indian cricket.

The leadership for the West Zone has been handed to all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

No Spot for Pujara and Rahane

Having already been sidelined from the national Test setup, exclusion of Pujara and Rahane from the Duleep Trophy team suggests they are no longer in contention even at the domestic level.

Their absence from the zonal tournament has sparked speculation that selectors are now moving on from the experienced duo, possibly signaling the end of their long and distinguished careers with Team India.

Life Beyond National Team

Currently, Cheteshwar Pujara is engaged in commentary duties for the ongoing India-England Test series. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has shifted focus towards digital platforms, actively working on content for his YouTube channel.

Both players had participated in the last Ranji Trophy season, indicating their intent to remain in the game, but their omission from Duleep Trophy squad paints a bleak picture.

Star-Studded West Zone Squad

The West Zone will feature several emerging and established names in Indian cricket. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad have all been selected, showcasing the strength of the lineup. The bowling department includes Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer, despite being part of the squad, hasn’t been named captain. It is believed he may soon join the national side for the Asia Cup, which could explain why Shardul Thakur has been given the captaincy instead.

The Duleep Trophy, which returns to the traditional zonal format this year, will feature six competing teams, and the absence of two seasoned batters from even the West Zone squad may very well mark the sunset of their representative cricket journeys.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Embed widget