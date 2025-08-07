×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Delhi Premier League 2025: Updated DPL Points Table 

Delhi Premier League 2025: Updated DPL Points Table 

Central Delhi Kings currently tops the Delhi Premier Legaue 2025 points table.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:40 PM (IST)

DPL 2025 Updated Points Table: Following a thrilling debut season, the Delhi Premier League (DPL) has returned in 2025 with more action and bigger excitement. Two fresh teams — Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers — have entered the fray, triggering the league’s first mega auction.

Several big players switched sides, including 2024’s top scorer Priyansh Arya, who moved from South Delhi Superstarz to Outer Delhi Warriors. Similarly, former champion skipper Himmat Singh now leads New Delhi Tigers after leaving East Delhi Riders.

The men's tournament kicked off on August 2 with a blockbuster repeat of last year's final — South Delhi vs East Delhi. This season features eight teams competing in a mix of double round-robin (within groups) and single round-robin (across groups) formats. The top four will progress to the IPL-style playoffs between August 2 and August 31.

Meanwhile, the women’s edition will be held from August 17 to 24, with four teams battling it out in a simple round-robin stage, leading to a final between the top two.

Delhi Premier League 2025 Points Table

1. Central Delhi Kings: Matches – 2, Won – 2, Lost – 0, NRR – 2.452

2. West Delhi Lions: Matches – 2, Won – 2, Lost – 0, NRR – 2.326

3. East Delhi Riders: Matches – 3, Won – 2, Lost – 1, NRR – -0.138

4. Outer Delhi Warriors: Matches – 3, Won – 1, Lost – 2, NRR – 0.383

5. North Delhi Strikers: Matches – 2, Won – 1, Lost – 1, NRR – -0.135

6. New Delhi Tigers: Matches – 3, Won – 1, Lost – 2, NRR – -0.737

7. South Delhi Superstarz: Matches – 2, Won – 0, Lost – 2, NRR – -1.300

8. Purani Dilli 6: Matches – 1, Won – 0, Lost – 1, NRR – -4.100

DPL 2025 - Today's match preview

Match 12 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 will feature a clash between East Delhi Riders and Outer Delhi Warriors on August 8 at 2 PM in Delhi.

Defending champions East Delhi Riders, led by Anuj Rawat, have secured two victories from their first three matches. In contrast, Outer Delhi Warriors have managed just one win out of three.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
