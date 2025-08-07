Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BCCI's Big Move: Shubman Gill To Get New Captaincy Responsibility

BCCI's Big Move: Shubman Gill To Get New Captaincy Responsibility

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:22 PM (IST)

Shubman Gill, who recently impressed with both the bat and leadership skills during the five-match Test series against England, is now poised to take on another major role.

Not only was he the highest run-scorer in the series, but he was also named Player of the Series for his exceptional form.

Shubman Gill’s captaincy helped India level the series 2-2, earning praise from fans and selectors alike.

Gill likely to lead North Zone

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to hand him the captaincy of North Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, beginning August 28.

North Zone will face East Zone in their opening fixture, where Ishan Kishan is expected to lead the opposing side. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has been named captain of West Zone.

Shubman Gill is in top form, having scored 754 runs in the England Tests at an average of 75.40, including four centuries and a top score of 269.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Schedule

North Zone vs East Zone (Quarter Final 1)

Date: 28 August – 31 August 2025, 9:30 AM IST, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Central Zone vs North-East Zone (Quarter Final 2)

Date: 28 August – 31 August 2025, 9:30 AM IST, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Semi-Final 1

South Zone vs To Be Confirmed, 1st Semi-Final, 4 September – 7 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Semi-Final 2

West Zone vs To Be Confirmed, 4 September – 7 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Final

To Be Confirmed vs To Be Confirmed, 11 September – 14 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Participating Zones & Represented States

North Zone: Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Services

South Zone: Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

Central Zone: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha

East Zone: Assam, Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura

North-East Zone: Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim

West Zone: Baroda, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Saurashtra

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
