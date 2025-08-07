BCCI's Big Move: Shubman Gill To Get New Captaincy Responsibility
Shubman Gill’s captaincy helped India level IND vs ENG Test series 2-2, earning praise from fans and selectors alike.
Shubman Gill, who recently impressed with both the bat and leadership skills during the five-match Test series against England, is now poised to take on another major role.
Not only was he the highest run-scorer in the series, but he was also named Player of the Series for his exceptional form.
Gill likely to lead North Zone
As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to hand him the captaincy of North Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, beginning August 28.
North Zone will face East Zone in their opening fixture, where Ishan Kishan is expected to lead the opposing side. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has been named captain of West Zone.
Shubman Gill is in top form, having scored 754 runs in the England Tests at an average of 75.40, including four centuries and a top score of 269.
Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Schedule
North Zone vs East Zone (Quarter Final 1)
Date: 28 August – 31 August 2025, 9:30 AM IST, Venue: Centre of Excellence
Central Zone vs North-East Zone (Quarter Final 2)
Date: 28 August – 31 August 2025, 9:30 AM IST, Venue: Centre of Excellence
Semi-Final 1
South Zone vs To Be Confirmed, 1st Semi-Final, 4 September – 7 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence
Semi-Final 2
West Zone vs To Be Confirmed, 4 September – 7 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence
Final
To Be Confirmed vs To Be Confirmed, 11 September – 14 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence
Participating Zones & Represented States
North Zone: Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Services
South Zone: Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu
Central Zone: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha
East Zone: Assam, Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura
North-East Zone: Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim
West Zone: Baroda, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Saurashtra