Day 2 Stumps: India 52 Runs Ahead, Jaiswal Show Early Promise

Poor light conditions forced the end of play as England couldn’t continue with pace bowling, and Ollie Pope declined the option to continue with spin. That brought a close to an action-packed second day of the Test.

A total of 15 wickets fell across sessions, keeping the contest thrilling throughout. India’s batting lineup crumbled in the morning session, adding only 20 runs for their final four wickets—a disappointing start that set the tone for the rest of the day.

England all out for 247

India were bowled out for 224 runs in their first innings, failing to capitalise on early momentum.

In response, England managed to post 247, gaining a slender first-innings lead of 23 runs. With the match delicately poised, the next innings will be crucial in deciding the outcome of this hard-fought series.

England adopted an aggressive approach in their first innings, resembling a T20-style start in this high-stakes Test match.

Their openers got off to a flying start, putting up a solid 92-run partnership. Zak Crawley looked in fine touch and scored 64, while his opening partner Ben Duckett contributed 43 before both fell in quick succession.

Among the rest, only Harry Brook managed to make a significant impact with a gritty half-century. However, the rest of the English batting lineup failed to capitalise, and wickets tumbled at regular intervals. Eventually, the hosts were bowled out for 247 runs in just 51.2 overs, gaining a 23-run first-innings lead over India, who had earlier managed 224 runs.

India's bowlers dominate middle session

The Indian bowling unit put up a spirited performance, especially in the second session. Mohammad Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were the standout performers, each claiming four wickets and turning the tide in India’s favour. Akashdeep also chipped in with a wicket, helping to wrap up the English innings before they could build a more significant lead.

With a narrow 23-run deficit, the onus is now on the Indian batters to rise to the occasion in the second innings. A strong batting display will be crucial, as anything less could tilt the match—and the series—in England’s favour.