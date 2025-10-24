WATCH: Cab Driver Stunned As Indian Cricket Stars Enter His Car In Australia

What should have been a routine day at work turned out to be quite the occasion for a cab driver in Australia, apparently in Adelaide, as three notable personalities entered his vehicle.

A dash cam footage of Indian cricket stars - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna, entering a cab in Australia is going viral on social media.

This is particularly due to the driver's reaction. Check it out:

Jaisu, Jurel and Prasidh in an Uber ride in Adelaide 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/c3FuVP9PeN — Wren (@vyomanaut02) October 22, 2025

He keeps sneaking glances at the players as they step into his cab, appearing to be in total disbelief. He also says something to them after dropping them off, but that cannot be heard due to the music layered over the video.

IND vs AUS ODIs: Jaiswal, Jurel and Krishna Yet To Get A Chance

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Prasidh Krishna are currently in Australia as part of India's One Day International series squad.

Jaiswal is coming off a solid performance against the West Indies in two Tests at home, scoring a ton. He also played quite well in India's five-match Test series against England this past Summer.

Dhruv Jurel, too, notched his maiden Test century against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, had a decent outing in England, especially in the fifth and final Test which India won to level the series 2-2.

However, neither of them have been featured in the Men in Blue's playing XI against Australia so far. Two out of the three games have been played, both won by the home side.

The final match will be played in Sydney, followed by a T20 series, but none of them have been called up for that series.

Check Out: ‘Definitely Hurts’: Shreyas Iyer Opens Up After India Lose ODI Series To Australia