Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Cab Driver Stunned As Indian Cricket Stars Enter His Car In Australia

WATCH: Cab Driver Stunned As Indian Cricket Stars Enter His Car In Australia

A cab driver in Australia was left in disbelief as three Indian cricket stars - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna entered his cab. Watch dash cam footage ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

What should have been a routine day at work turned out to be quite the occasion for a cab driver in Australia, apparently in Adelaide, as three notable personalities entered his vehicle.

A dash cam footage of Indian cricket stars - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna, entering a cab in Australia is going viral on social media.

This is particularly due to the driver's reaction. Check it out:

He keeps sneaking glances at the players as they step into his cab, appearing to be in total disbelief. He also says something to them after dropping them off, but that cannot be heard due to the music layered over the video.

IND vs AUS ODIs: Jaiswal, Jurel and Krishna Yet To Get A Chance

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Prasidh Krishna are currently in Australia as part of India's One Day International series squad.

Jaiswal is coming off a solid performance against the West Indies in two Tests at home, scoring a ton. He also played quite well in India's five-match Test series against England this past Summer.

Dhruv Jurel, too, notched his maiden Test century against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, had a decent outing in England, especially in the fifth and final Test which India won to level the series 2-2.

However, neither of them have been featured in the Men in Blue's playing XI against Australia so far. Two out of the three games have been played, both won by the home side.

The final match will be played in Sydney, followed by a T20 series, but none of them have been called up for that series.

Check Out: ‘Definitely Hurts’: Shreyas Iyer Opens Up After India Lose ODI Series To Australia

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Prasidh Krishna IND Vs AUS Yashasvi Jaiswal Dhruv Jurel India Adelaide India Cricketers Cab Video Viral Cab Video Indian Cricketers Viral Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Bihar Will Give NDA Its Biggest Ever Mandate': PM Modi At Samastipur Rally, Hails CM Nitish Kumar
'Bihar Will Give NDA Its Biggest Ever Mandate': PM Modi At Samastipur Rally, Hails CM Nitish Kumar
India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Cities
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget