Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Definitely Hurts’: Shreyas Iyer Opens Up After India Lose ODI Series To Australia

‘Definitely Hurts’: Shreyas Iyer Opens Up After India Lose ODI Series To Australia

Shreyas Iyer attended a press conference after India tasted defeat in the second One Day International, and consequently, lost the bilateral series against Australia.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After a comprehensive defeat in the first India vs Australia ODI in Perth, the Men in Blue showed somewhat improvement with the bat, posting 264 in Adelaide. 

Top order still seemed problematic, as Rohit Sharma struggled early on, Shubman Gill departed on 9, and Virat Kohli registered his second-straight duck in the series.

However, Shreyas Iyer, who was dismissed for just 11 runs in the first match, notched a brilliant 61 off 77 in the second ODI, building a steady partnership with Rohit, who himself made 73 off 97 deliveries.

Eventually though, their efforts went in vain, as the Aussies chased the target down with 22 balls and 2 wickets to spare, claiming the match, as well as the three-match series. 

Shreyas Iyer On The IND vs AUS ODI Series Loss

Attending the post-match press conference, here's what Iyer said on how it felt to the lose this series:

"Definitely hurts, I personally feel that the first game which we played, it wasn't that convincing to be honest, because the rain played an important role, and the benefit went to the Australian side, but that's one reason which I'm giving over here, but coming into this game, it was definitely a do-or-die for us, and we wanted to place our best foot forward,"

"Losing two crucial wickets at the start and then to build up that innings, it takes a lot of effort, and I personally feel the way Australian bowlers bowled on such a wicket, they had fair bit of advantage at the start, and they utilized it pretty well." he added.

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian team, lost the toss in both of these matches and was asked to bat on both occasions. 

The Aussie bowlers took advantage of the conditions early on, taking wickets and not letting the runs flow easily. 

With the series already gone, India will face Australia in the final ODI in Sydney. The outcome won't make any difference, but the Men in Blue would want to walk back with a positive result.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer Australia Shreyas Iyer Press Conference Shreyas Iyer Interview
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Cities
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Election 2025
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named INDIA’s CM Face: ‘Won’t Forget For 100 Years’
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face: ‘People Won’t Forget...’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget