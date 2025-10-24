‘Definitely Hurts’: Shreyas Iyer Opens Up After India Lose ODI Series To Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After a comprehensive defeat in the first India vs Australia ODI in Perth, the Men in Blue showed somewhat improvement with the bat, posting 264 in Adelaide.

Top order still seemed problematic, as Rohit Sharma struggled early on, Shubman Gill departed on 9, and Virat Kohli registered his second-straight duck in the series.

However, Shreyas Iyer, who was dismissed for just 11 runs in the first match, notched a brilliant 61 off 77 in the second ODI, building a steady partnership with Rohit, who himself made 73 off 97 deliveries.

Eventually though, their efforts went in vain, as the Aussies chased the target down with 22 balls and 2 wickets to spare, claiming the match, as well as the three-match series.

Shreyas Iyer On The IND vs AUS ODI Series Loss

Attending the post-match press conference, here's what Iyer said on how it felt to the lose this series:

"Definitely hurts, I personally feel that the first game which we played, it wasn't that convincing to be honest, because the rain played an important role, and the benefit went to the Australian side, but that's one reason which I'm giving over here, but coming into this game, it was definitely a do-or-die for us, and we wanted to place our best foot forward,"

"Losing two crucial wickets at the start and then to build up that innings, it takes a lot of effort, and I personally feel the way Australian bowlers bowled on such a wicket, they had fair bit of advantage at the start, and they utilized it pretty well." he added.

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian team, lost the toss in both of these matches and was asked to bat on both occasions.

The Aussie bowlers took advantage of the conditions early on, taking wickets and not letting the runs flow easily.

With the series already gone, India will face Australia in the final ODI in Sydney. The outcome won't make any difference, but the Men in Blue would want to walk back with a positive result.