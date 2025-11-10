Bhopal Accident Kills Two Indian Navy Kayakers, One Asia Cup Champion

Two Indian Navy kayakers, including Asia Cup gold medallist Chief Petty Officer Vishnu Raghunathan, lost their lives early Sunday in Bhopal after a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle, according to NDTV.

The victims - Vishnu Raghunathan (27) and Petty Officer Ananth Krishnan (18), both hailing from Kerala - were in Bhopal to attend a training camp with their naval unit.

The accident took place near the Mubarakpur Toll Plaza between 2:30 am and 3:00 am. The truck involved in the collision fled the scene immediately afterward.

Both personnel were in Bhopal for a naval training camp and were heading to the Boat Club for practice when the accident occurred around 3 a.m. According to police, the two were riding a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle struck them on the main road near Raksha Bihar Colony.

As per the NDTV report, Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from cameras near the Defence Colony to identify the truck and its driver. Reports indicate that both victims were wearing helmets, but the force of the collision was fatal.

Who was Chief Petty Officer Vishnu Raghunathan?

Chief Petty Officer Vishnu Raghunathan was a highly accomplished kayaker, representing the Indian Navy and earning recognition as a national champion.

Widely regarded as one of India's most promising talents in the sport, he made a significant mark in 2024 by winning gold in the 1000m K-2 event and a bronze at the Asia Cup in Hong Kong.

Raghunathan was a respected figure in the Indian kayaking community, admired for his skill, dedication, and sportsmanship. Tragically, his bright career was cut short on November 10, 2025, when he lost his life in a road accident in Bhopal while attending a naval training camp.

