BCCI Seeks New Jersey Sponsor After Dream11 Exit

Following the passage of the online gaming bill, Dream11 has withdrawn as Team India’s jersey sponsor, leaving the BCCI in search of a new partner. Reports suggest the board is now eyeing a ₹450 crore deal to cover a three-year period from 2025 to 2028.

Sponsorship Details

According to NDTV, BCCI plans the contract to include 140 matches, covering bilateral series, domestic and overseas games, as well as ICC and ACC tournaments. The board is targeting roughly ₹3.5 crore per bilateral match and ₹1.5 crore per ICC/ACC match.

From Dream11 to a Bigger Deal

Previously, Dream11 held a ₹358 crore sponsorship deal running from July 2023 to March 2026, but the new law forced real-money gaming platforms like Dream11 to halt operations.

Asia Cup 2025 in Question

With the Asia Cup 2025 starting on September 9, the BCCI has little time to finalize a new sponsor. If a deal isn’t secured soon, Team India may have to play the tournament without a jersey sponsor.

Dream11 Withdraws as BCCI Jersey Sponsor After Online Gaming Bill

Dream11 pulled out following the passage of the online gaming bill. The legislation, which restricts real-money gaming, forced platforms like Dream11 to halt operations in India, ending their contract with Team India ahead of schedule.

The previous sponsorship deal with Dream11 was valued at ₹358 crore, covering the period from July 2023 to March 2026. With the exit of Dream11, the BCCI aims to secure a larger sponsorship package for the next three years, reportedly targeting around ₹450 crore.

With the Asia Cup 2025 starting on September 9, time is short for BCCI to finalize a new sponsor. If an agreement isn’t reached promptly, Team India could potentially play in the upcoming tournament without a jersey sponsor, marking a rare scenario in Indian cricket history.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: Big Concern For Pakistan As 3 Bowlers Leak 134 Runs