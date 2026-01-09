BCB vs ICC: Second Letter Sent Over T20 World Cup Venue Shift Demand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reportedly dispatched a second formal communication to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This latest move intensifies the standoff regarding 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, as Bangladesh continues to express deep-seated reservations about playing their fixtures on Indian soil.

Core of Dispute

The tension centers on BCB's request to relocate their matches from India to a neutral venue, specifically Sri Lanka.

As per PTI, following their initial appeal, which ICC and BCCI reportedly dismissed, Bangladesh has now doubled down with a second letter.

In this document, the board has reportedly cited "evolving diplomatic sensitivities" and "concerns for player safety" as the primary reasons for seeking a change in the tournament schedule.

This standoff follows a series of tit-for-tat actions, including the reported suspension of IPL 2026 broadcast in Bangladesh and India's subsequent decision to reconsider several commercial and sporting ties with the nation.

ICC's Difficult Position

ICC now finds itself in a precarious situation. With the tournament scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, there is very little time to make significant structural changes to the schedule.

Logistical Challenges: Relocating a specific team’s matches involves massive shifts in ticketing, security protocols, and broadcast logistics.

The Precedent Factor: The ICC is wary of setting a precedent where member nations can dictate venues based on bilateral political friction, as this could destabilize future global events.

Potential Outcomes

If ICC remains firm on its "No Change" policy, Bangladesh faces a difficult choice: participate under protest or take the drastic step of withdrawing from the event.

As per reports, for BCB boycotting to play in India is the last resort, but the board is under significant domestic pressure to maintain its stance.

Meanwhile, BCCI has remained largely silent on the specific letters, maintaining that as the host nation, they are providing all necessary security guarantees as per ICC standards.