Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBabar Azam To Shatter Rohit Sharma's T20 Record - Needs Just 9 Runs

Babar Azam To Shatter Rohit Sharma's T20 Record - Needs Just 9 Runs

Babar Azam is set to make a highly anticipated comeback to T20 International cricket as Pakistan take on South Africa in the opening match of the three-game series in Rawalpindi on October 28.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is on verge of achieving a historic milestone as his team faces South Africa in the first T20I on Tuesday, October 28, in Rawalpindi.

The former Pakistan captain is just nine runs away from breaking a major T20 International record held by India’s Rohit Sharma.

Highest run-scorer in T20Is

Even if Babar scores in single digits, he will surpass Rohit’s tally of 4,231 runs and become the highest run-scorer in T20I history.

Currently, Babar has 4,223 runs in 128 matches, while Rohit has accumulated 4,231 runs in 159 matches. The list is followed by Virat Kohli (4,188 runs), Jos Buttler (3,869 runs), and Paul Stirling (3,710 runs).

In addition, if Babar scores 120 runs in the three-match T20 series, he will join the elite list of players with 15,000 international runs for Pakistan. At present, he has 14,880 runs in 364 innings across 323 matches, making him the fifth-highest run-getter for his country.

Pakistan’s T20I squad vs South Africa: Salman Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

Babar Azam's comeback to T20 Internationals

Babar Azam is set to make a highly anticipated comeback to T20 International cricket as Pakistan take on South Africa in the opening match of the three-game series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, October 28.

The former Pakistan captain, who was earlier left out of the T20I squad alongside Mohammad Rizwan, also missed the 2025 Asia Cup, where Pakistan endured a disappointing campaign with three defeats to India, including one in the final.

After the team’s inconsistent performances in recent months, the selectors have turned back to experience, recalling Babar to strengthen the batting lineup. The Rawalpindi clash will mark Babar’s first T20I appearance of the year, as he looks to make a strong statement on his return.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs SA SA Vs PAK ROHIT SHARMA Babar Azam South Africa Vs Pakistan T20 Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Cities
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget