Axar Patel To Miss IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Match? Coach Shares Injury Update

HomeSportsCricketAxar Patel To Miss IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Match? Coach Shares Injury Update

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 10:12 AM (IST)

During India’s Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman on September 19, Axar Patel suffered a head injury while fielding.

Attempting a catch off Shivam Dubey’s delivery, Patel ran from mid-off, but the ball slipped, and his head struck the ground. He was forced to leave the field, although India went on to win by 21 runs.

Coach’s Update

Speaking at the post-match press conference, India’s fielding coach T. Dilip gave a cautious update: “I just saw Axar and he appears to be fine at the moment. That’s all I can say.”

Will Axar Play Against Pakistan?

IND vs PAK Asia Cup match on September 21 raises questions about Axar Patel’s availability.

While he showed brilliant form with the bat against Oman and had earlier taken two wickets against Pakistan, the team awaits a final assessment. His fitness will be crucial for India in the high-voltage clash.

India Defeat Oman, Set Up India-Pakistan Clash in Super 4

Team India wrapped up the group stage of Asia Cup 2025 with a 21-run victory over Oman on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, India posted 188/8, with notable contributions from Abhishek Sharma and other middle-order batters. Oman fought hard, with half-centuries from Aamir Kaleem and Hamad Mirza, but fell short, managing 157 runs.

With the win, India qualified for the Super 4 stage, where they will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on September 21 in Dubai.

This high-voltage encounter will be the first Super 4 match for both teams, following India’s earlier group-stage win over Pakistan. Fans expect an intense battle as India looks to continue their unbeaten run.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
