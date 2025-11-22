Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAustralia vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Streaming, Telecast Info, Session Timings

Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Streaming, Telecast Info, Session Timings

Check Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 live streaming, telecast, session timings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Ashes 1st Test Live Streaming: England secured a 40-run lead in the first innings after bowling out Australia for 132 early on Day 2 of the Ashes Test at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

Australia began the morning at 123 for nine, still trailing England’s first-innings total of 172 following a chaotic opening day.

The final-wicket stand survived six overs before Brydon Carse (3-45) wrapped up the innings, dismissing Lyon for 4. Doggett remained unbeaten on 7. Alex Carey was the top scorer for Australia with 26.

Despite the intense buildup to Ashes, the first Test has raced into the second innings. Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat-breaking from his usual preference to bowl first. The decision seemed costly when England was bowled out by the second session on Day 1, yet Stokes ensured his side regained control.

His five-wicket haul, supported by two wickets each from Jofra Archer and Carse, gave England an unexpected advantage - especially after Mitchell Starc claimed a career-best 7-58 earlier in the match for Australia.

Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 live streaming, telecast, session timings

When will Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 action begin?

Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 will be played on November 22.

What is venue of Australia vs England 1st Test 2025?

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test match begin?

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test Day 2 live action will begin at 7:50 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Australia vs England 1st Test in India?

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test Day 2 live telecast will be available of Star Sports Network.

How fans can watch Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test Day 2 live streaming in India?

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test Day 2 live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test - Day 2 Session Timings (IST)

First Session: 7:50 AM to 9:50 AM

Lunch Break: 9:50 AM to 10:30 AM (40 minutes)

Second Session: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Tea Break: 12:30 PM to 12:50 PM (20 minutes)

Third Session: 12:50 PM to 2:50 PM

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
AUS Vs ENG Live ENG Vs AUS Live Streaming Australia Vs England Live Streaming Australia Vs England 2nd Test Live AUS Vs ENG Day 2 Live Streaming Aus Vs Eng Session Timings
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Tejas Jet Crash Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget