Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Streaming, Telecast Info, Session Timings

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Ashes 1st Test Live Streaming: England secured a 40-run lead in the first innings after bowling out Australia for 132 early on Day 2 of the Ashes Test at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

Australia began the morning at 123 for nine, still trailing England’s first-innings total of 172 following a chaotic opening day.

The final-wicket stand survived six overs before Brydon Carse (3-45) wrapped up the innings, dismissing Lyon for 4. Doggett remained unbeaten on 7. Alex Carey was the top scorer for Australia with 26.

Despite the intense buildup to Ashes, the first Test has raced into the second innings. Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat-breaking from his usual preference to bowl first. The decision seemed costly when England was bowled out by the second session on Day 1, yet Stokes ensured his side regained control.

His five-wicket haul, supported by two wickets each from Jofra Archer and Carse, gave England an unexpected advantage - especially after Mitchell Starc claimed a career-best 7-58 earlier in the match for Australia.

Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 live streaming, telecast, session timings

When will Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 action begin?

Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 will be played on November 22.

What is venue of Australia vs England 1st Test 2025?

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test match begin?

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test Day 2 live action will begin at 7:50 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Australia vs England 1st Test in India?

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test Day 2 live telecast will be available of Star Sports Network.

How fans can watch Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test Day 2 live streaming in India?

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test Day 2 live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test - Day 2 Session Timings (IST)

First Session: 7:50 AM to 9:50 AM

Lunch Break: 9:50 AM to 10:30 AM (40 minutes)

Second Session: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Tea Break: 12:30 PM to 12:50 PM (20 minutes)

Third Session: 12:50 PM to 2:50 PM