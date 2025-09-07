Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who Has Better Asia Cup Stats?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who Has Better Asia Cup Stats?

Comparing the statistics of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in this particular competition can be pretty interesting.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not be participating in the ACC Asia Cup 2025. This iteration of the tournament will be played in the T20 format, from which the two Indian cricket legends have retired in 2024. However, the top order veterans have participated in several previous editions, like the last one (in 2023), which India won in Sri Lanka, and have accumulated some really impressive stats over the years.

Having said that, fans are often intrigued by comparisons, and comparing the statistics of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in this particular competition can be pretty interesting. So here is a quick comparison of India's two top-order greats of the modern era in the Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma in Asia Cup

This competition is sometimes played in the ODI format, and sometimes in T20. The stats ahead are mentioned separately for both versions:

Virat Kohli

Kohli debuted in the Asia Cup back in 2010, and has won the tournament three times, for the first time in 2010, then again in 2016, and his last in 2023.

Matches - 16 (ODI), 10 (T20)

Innings - 13 (ODI), 9 (T20)

Runs - 742 (ODI), 429 (T20)

Average - 61.83 (ODI), 85.80 (T20)

Strike Rate - 99.73 (ODI), 132.00 (T20)

50s - 1 (ODI), 3 (T20)

100s - 4 (ODI), 1 (T20) 

Fours - 70 (ODI), 40 (T20)

Sixes - 7 (ODI), 11 (T20)

 

Rohit Sharma

The former MI skipper debuted in the Asia Cup in 2008, and has emerged victorious on four occasions - 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023 (last two as India's captain).

Matches - 28 (ODI), 9 (T20)

Innings - 26 (ODI), 9 (T20)

Runs - 939 (ODI), 271 (T20)

Average - 46.95 (ODI), 30.11 (T20)

Strike Rate - 88.83 (ODI), 141.14 (T20)

50s - 9 (ODI), 2 (T20)

100s - 1 (ODI), 0 (T20)

Fours - 81 (ODI), 27 (T20)

Sixes - 28 (ODI), 12 (T20)

Rohit Sharma is known for his powerful six-hitting ability, and has consistently delivered strong performances, while Virat Kohli’s elegant stroke play and remarkable ability to anchor the innings and chase targets under pressure is legendary. 

Their absence leaves a significant void in the Indian cricket setup, and fans would surely be hoping that the young, upcoming talents step up and rise to the occasion, filling their shoes with confidence and skill.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
