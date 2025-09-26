Asia Cup T20 Record: Top 5 Highest Combined Scores And Teams Involved

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Asia Cup T20 format has consistently delivered explosive encounters, with teams often turning matches into batting showcases. In fact, one such high-scoring showcase, which has found its place in the list ahead, stems from the tournament's 2025 edition itself.

From nail-biters to one-sided romps, here are the games that recorded the highest combined team totals in Asia Cup T20 history:

Asia Cup: Highest Combined Scores

1. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 367 Runs (Dubai, 2022)

Played on September 1, 2022, this clash saw a thrilling 367 runs scored at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams went hard from the start, combining for a run rate of 9.33. With 15 wickets falling, it was a perfect mix of aggressive batting and breakthroughs.

2. India vs Pakistan – 363 Runs (Dubai, 2022)

The biggest rivalry in cricket lived up to expectations on September 4, 2022. India and Pakistan combined for 363 runs in just 39.5 overs. The match had everything — tension, big hits, momentum swings, and a dramatic finish.

3. India vs Oman – 355 Runs (Abu Dhabi, 2025)

On September 19, 2025, India delivered a dominant performance against Oman in Abu Dhabi. A total of 355 runs were scored, with India cruising to a comfortable win. The game saw 12 wickets fall and a solid run rate of 8.87.

4. Hong Kong vs Oman – 355 Runs (Fatullah, 2016)

In a surprise thriller between Associate nations, Hong Kong and Oman piled on 355 runs on February 19, 2016. Both teams impressed with their attacking approach and made it a memorable contest.

5. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – 354 Runs (Sharjah, 2022)

On September 3, 2022, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka produced another high-scoring thriller in Sharjah, with 354 runs scored in total.

These high-scoring games show the sheer excitement of Asia Cup T20 cricket, where no total ever feels safe. The 2025 edition of the tournament will conclude in a few days from this writing, with India and Pakistan battling for the trophy.

