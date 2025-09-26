IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Icon Rallies Team To Break India’s Aura

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ACC Asia Cup 2025 final will see a third India vs Pakistan encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in this year's edition of the tournament.

The Men in Blue have comprehensively beaten their arch rivals in their last two matchups, and are favorites to win the third fixture as well, clinching the Asia Cup trophy in the process.

However, Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan's fast bowling icon, is impressed from his team's display against Bangladesh, and has urged them to break India's aura in the final.

Shoaib Akhtar's Advice For Pakistan

Here's what Shoaib Akhtar said, appearing on the panel of a Pakistani show (some parts translated into English):

"Break the aura that has been built around the Indian team and go in with the same attitude that we had today (against Bangladesh). Take them (India) on, come on, we'll see. That’s the kind of attitude you need,"

He further suggested that if Abhishek Sharma, who has been India's star opener at the Asia Cup (and for a while in T20 cricket), got out early, the team would struggle.

"Please remember we don't have to bowl 20 overs, we have to get them out. When you go with that objective, India would also realize that they have to fight to score, and if Abhishek gets out in 2 overs, mark my words, they will be in trouble".

India have faced Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2025 so far, once in the group stage, and then in the Super 4 round. The Men in Blue emerged on top on both occassions, while chasing, in which Abhishek Sharma was key in providing aggressive starts.

He is currently the top scorer of the tournament, and will be the man to look out for when IND and PAK meet in the final this Sunday, yet again in Dubai.

