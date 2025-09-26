Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Icon Rallies Team To Break India’s Aura

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Icon Rallies Team To Break India’s Aura

Fast-bowling legend, Shoaib Akhtar, lauds Pakistan's performance against Bangladesh and urges the team to break India’s aura in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ACC Asia Cup 2025 final will see a third India vs Pakistan encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in this year's edition of the tournament.

The Men in Blue have comprehensively beaten their arch rivals in their last two matchups, and are favorites to win the third fixture as well, clinching the Asia Cup trophy in the process.

However, Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan's fast bowling icon, is impressed from his team's display against Bangladesh, and has urged them to break India's aura in the final. 

Shoaib Akhtar's Advice For Pakistan

Here's what Shoaib Akhtar said, appearing on the panel of a Pakistani show (some parts translated into English):

"Break the aura that has been built around the Indian team and go in with the same attitude that we had today (against Bangladesh). Take them (India) on, come on, we'll see. That’s the kind of attitude you need,"

He further suggested that if Abhishek Sharma, who has been India's star opener at the Asia Cup (and for a while in T20 cricket), got out early, the team would struggle.

"Please remember we don't have to bowl 20 overs, we have to get them out. When you go with that objective, India would also realize that they have to fight to score, and if Abhishek gets out in 2 overs, mark my words, they will be in trouble".

India have faced Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2025 so far, once in the group stage, and then in the Super 4 round. The Men in Blue emerged on top on both occassions, while chasing, in which Abhishek Sharma was key in providing aggressive starts. 

He is currently the top scorer of the tournament, and will be the man to look out for when IND and PAK meet in the final this Sunday, yet again in Dubai.

Check out: Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Jasprit Bumrah Mocks His ‘Injury’ Comment

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup Final Shoaib Akhtar Viral Video Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar India Team Aura
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget