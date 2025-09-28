Asia Cup Final: India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Final: India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

India face Pakistan in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check out their predicted playing XIs ahead of the clash which is set to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A brand new chapter will be written in cricket’s greatest rivalry today as India face Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.

This is a contest that always delivers drama and intensity. For fans, this clash is far more than just a game - it’s a spectacle that blends emotion, skill, and national pride. 

India will look to draw strength from their seasoned batting unit and a balanced bowling attack, aiming to stamp their authority on the big stage. Pakistan, renowned for their pace arsenal, but coming with two losses in the competition against the Men in Blue, will hope their players rise to the occasion and tilt the contest in their favor this time.

As we wait for match to commence later today, let's take a look at the predicted playing XIs for the IND vs PAK Asia Cup final.

Asia Cup Final: Predicted India Playing XI

India enter the Asia Cup 2025 final undefeated. They have had their playing XI set throughout the tournament, with a few tweaks for dead rubber matches, and so, they are expected to go ahead with these players tonight:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Asia Cup Final: Predicted Pakistan Playing XI

Pakistan made a couple of changes to their lineup in the later stages of the tournament, and now look to be in a comparatively better place. Therefore, these are the players you might see on the field in the Asia Cup final:

Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Readers are once reminded that these are only the predicted IND vs PAK playing XIs. The actual lineups should be revealed at the time of the toss, which is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
