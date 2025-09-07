Asia Cup: Complete List Of Winning Captains Ft. Rohit Sharma

India will return to white ball action starting with the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be played in the T20 format this year and will be played in the UAE starting September 9.

The multi-nation tournament has in recent years served as a rehearsal for upcoming ICC events, following an alternative ODI and T20I pattern. India won the last edition in 2023 before the 2023 World Cup. The T20 version was played in 2022 with Sri Lanka lifting the title.

Asia Cup 2025 will see a host of first time captains. On that note, we take a look at all the winning captains of the prestigious Asia Cup across formats in history.

Asia Cup winning captains (ODI format only)

1984 – India | Captain: Sunil Gavaskar

1986 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Duleep Mendis

1988 – India | Captain: Dilip Vengsarkar

1990 – India | Captain: Mohammed Azharuddin

1995 – India | Captain: Mohammed Azharuddin

1997 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Arjuna Ranatunga

2000 – Pakistan | Captain: Moin Khan

2004 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Marvan Atapattu

2008 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Mahela Jayawardene

2010 – India | Captain: MS Dhoni

2012 – Pakistan | Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

2014 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Angelo Mathews

2018 – India | Captain: Rohit Sharma

2023 – India | Captain: Rohit Sharma

India were the inaugural winners and are the defending champions in the ODI format. Rohit Sharma alongside Mohammed Azharuddin is the only captain to have won the Asia Cup twice in the ODI format.

Pakistan have the competition twice, with Misbah-ul-Haq and Moin Khan as winning captains. India’s 7 wins in the ODI format have come under 5 different leaders – Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and MS Dhoni being the other winning captains.

Asia Cup winning captains (T20I format):

2016 – India | Captain: MS Dhoni

2022 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Dasun Shanaka

India and Sri Lanka have won the two editions played in the T20 format. Like in the ODIs, India won the inaugural edition led by MS Dhoni. Dhoni is the only captain to win both the T20 and ODI editions of the tournament.