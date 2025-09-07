Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup: Complete List Of Winning Captains Ft. Rohit Sharma

Asia Cup: Complete List Of Winning Captains Ft. Rohit Sharma

Asia Cup 2025 will see a host of first time captains. On that note, we take a look at all the winning captains of the prestigious Asia Cup across formats in history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India will return to white ball action starting with the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be played in the T20 format this year and will be played in the UAE starting September 9.

The multi-nation tournament has in recent years served as a rehearsal for upcoming ICC events, following an alternative ODI and T20I pattern. India won the last edition in 2023 before the 2023 World Cup. The T20 version was played in 2022 with Sri Lanka lifting the title.

Asia Cup 2025 will see a host of first time captains. On that note, we take a look at all the winning captains of the prestigious Asia Cup across formats in history.

Asia Cup winning captains (ODI format only)

1984 – India | Captain: Sunil Gavaskar

1986 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Duleep Mendis

1988 – India | Captain: Dilip Vengsarkar

1990 – India | Captain: Mohammed Azharuddin

1995 – India | Captain: Mohammed Azharuddin

1997 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Arjuna Ranatunga

2000 – Pakistan | Captain: Moin Khan

2004 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Marvan Atapattu

2008 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Mahela Jayawardene

2010 – India | Captain: MS Dhoni

2012 – Pakistan | Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

2014 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Angelo Mathews

2018 – India | Captain: Rohit Sharma

2023 – India | Captain: Rohit Sharma

India were the inaugural winners and are the defending champions in the ODI format. Rohit Sharma alongside Mohammed Azharuddin is the only captain to have won the Asia Cup twice in the ODI format.

Pakistan have the competition twice, with Misbah-ul-Haq and Moin Khan as winning captains. India’s 7 wins in the ODI format have come under 5 different leaders – Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and MS Dhoni being the other winning captains.

Asia Cup winning captains (T20I format):

2016 – India | Captain: MS Dhoni

2022 – Sri Lanka | Captain: Dasun Shanaka

India and Sri Lanka have won the two editions played in the T20 format. Like in the ODIs, India won the inaugural edition led by MS Dhoni. Dhoni is the only captain to win both the T20 and ODI editions of the tournament. 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Winning Captains
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russian Attack Sets Fire To Government Building In Kyiv, Destroys Multiple Structures
Russian Attack Sets Fire To Government Building In Kyiv, Destroys Multiple Structures
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
India
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget