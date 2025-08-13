Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Bowling Records: Highest Number Of Maiden Overs Bowled

Asia Cup Bowling Records: Highest Number Of Maiden Overs Bowled

For India, the record-holder is former all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar, who delivered nine maiden overs in nine Asia Cup matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:59 AM (IST)

Cricket fans are buzzing with anticipation as the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, set to kick off on September 9 in the UAE.

Eight teams will battle for the coveted trophy, with expectations of fresh records being set and old ones tumbling. However, there’s one long-standing milestone that appears almost untouchable — the record for the most maiden overs bowled in Asia Cup history.

Most maiden overs bowled in Asia Cup 

This record belongs to legendary Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas, who stands far ahead of the competition. Regarded as one of Sri Lanka’s finest fast bowlers, Vaas claimed 761 international wickets across formats, including 400 in ODIs.

In the Asia Cup, Chaminda Vaas represented Sri Lanka in 19 matches, taking 23 wickets at an average of 27.78 and maintaining an impressive economy rate of 4.19. Remarkably, he bowled 20 maiden overs in the tournament — a record no one has come close to breaking.

Trailing behind him is Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan with 13 maidens, followed by left-arm seamer Nuwan Zoysa with 11.

Indian record-holder (ODIs and T20Is)

For India, the record-holder is former all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar, who delivered nine maiden overs in nine Asia Cup matches. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah follows with seven maidens in eight games, while legendary spinner Anil Kumble also bowled seven maidens but across 15 matches.

Top 10 Bowlers by Maiden Overs in Asia Cup (only ODIs, T20Is not included)

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) – 20 maidens (19 matches)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 13 maidens (25 matches)

Nuwan Zoysa (Sri Lanka) – 11 maidens (8 matches)

Abdur Razzak (Bangladesh) – 10 maidens (18 matches)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 9 maidens (18 matches)

Manoj Prabhakar (India) – 9 maidens (12 matches)

Abdul Qadir (Pakistan) – 8 maidens (9 matches)

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) – 8 maidens (14 matches)

Iftikhar Anjum (Pakistan) – 8 maidens (5 matches)

Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh) – 7 maidens (19 matches)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup Asia Cup Records Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Bowling Records
