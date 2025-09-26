Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma Breaks A Record No Other Batsman Ever Has

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup: Abhishek Sharma Breaks A Record No Other Batsman Ever Has

Abhishek Sharma scored 61 off 31 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the IND vs SL Asia Cup Super 4 match to create this record. He has one more game left, against Pakistan in the final.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 10:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Abhishek Sharma continues to shine at the international stage, and with his outing against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4, has broken a record no other batsman has.

India's star opener has become the very first player to score 300 runs (or more) in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup. As of this writing, he stands at 309 runs in the tournament, with one match still left. For those wondering, that match is against Pakistan in the final of the competition. 

He has also established himself as the batsman to hit most sixes in the T20 version of the Asia Cup, surpassing his compatriot Rohit Sharma.

Asia Cup T20: Highest Run Scorers in a Single Edition

Abhishek Sharma is the only batsman to touch, and surpass 300 runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup.

Behind him are Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (281 runs), India's modern-era great, Virat Kohli (276 runs), and then Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (196 runs).

As mentioned, Abhishek will be in action again in this tournament, against Pakistan this Sunday (September 28, 2025) in the final, and keeping his form in mind, there is a good chance of him further extending his tally.

Abhishek Sharma: Asia Cup 2025 Scores

Abhishek has gone out to bat for India on 6 occasions as of this writing, scoring 30 vs UAE, 31 vs Pakistan (Group Stage), 38 vs Oman, 74 vs Pakistan (Super 4), 75 vs Bangladesh, and 61 vs Sri Lanka.

All but one of these matches were played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, so its safe to say that the batsman is well-versed with the conditions by now. 

With the Asia Cup final set to take place at the same venue, team India and its several fans would be counting on Abhishek Sharma to deliver another innings to remember.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma Record Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Most Runs Asia Cup Record Asia Cup Live Score Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup Asia Cup T20 Asia Cup T20 Records Abhishek Sharma Runs
