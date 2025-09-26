Asia Cup T20 Record: Top 5 Six-Hitters, Featuring Abhishek Sharma

The Asia Cup has always been more than just another cricket tournament, it’s a battlefield of pride, passion, and unforgettable moments where Asia’s finest players clash. In the high-pressure T20 format, batters face the ultimate test.

One mistake, and they’re gone. But then there are those rare players who thrive under the spotlight, the ones who don’t just survive but dominate with fearless stroke play.

Nothing captures this dominance better than the art of hitting sixes. Clearing the ropes is more than brute force—it’s confidence, timing, and the ability to flip a match in just a few balls. Let’s dive into the players who’ve made six-hitting a spectacle in the T20 Asia Cup so far.

1) Abhishek Sharma

Sitting proudly at the top is India’s rising star Abhishek Sharma. If 2025 was his audition for greatness, he absolutely nailed it. In just five matches, Abhishek has unleashed 17 sixes, rewriting Asia Cup records. His 248 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 206.66 speak volumes about his attacking mindset. What made him even more exciting was his knack for delivering in big games—his fireworks against Pakistan and Oman turned the tide in India’s favor and announced him as one of cricket’s brightest new entertainers.

2) Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Hot on his heels is Afghanistan’s fearless opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has built a reputation as one of the most destructive batters in Asian cricket. Between 2022 and 2025, Gurbaz smashed 15 sixes across eight matches. With a strike rate of 152.55 and a highest score of 84, he’s been the spark that often ignites Afghanistan’s innings. His explosive starts put bowlers under instant pressure, setting the tone for his side.

3) Babar Hayat

From the associate nations, Babar Hayat of Hong Kong has carved out his own legacy. With 14 sixes and a stunning 292 runs in eight matches, Hayat has shown that class knows no boundaries. His knock of 122 remains the highest by an associate player in Asia Cup history—a heroic innings that gave Hong Kong cricket a moment to savor.

4) Najibullah Zadran

Then there’s Afghanistan’s reliable finisher, Najibullah Zadran. Known for his cool head and big-hitting ability at the death, Najibullah has struck 13 sixes in eight matches, tallying 176 runs. Time and again, he’s turned tense finishes into celebrations with his last-over fireworks.

5) Rohit Sharma

And of course, no list would be complete without the hitman himself, Rohit Sharma. India’s skipper showcased his six-hitting prowess long before the new generation took over, clearing the ropes 12 times in nine matches between 2016 and 2022. With two half-centuries and a top score of 83, Rohit’s calm yet destructive batting gave India the solid starts they needed.